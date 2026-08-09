ETV Bharat / international

Leaking Grounded Oil Tanker Off Oman Sinks Further, Satellite Images Show

This satellite photo taken Wednesday Aug. 5, 2026, shows the tanker Caroline Bezengi, grounded and partly submerged off the coast of Oman, leaking crude oil into the sea. ( AP )

Beirut: A sanctioned tanker carrying nearly 1 million barrels of oil appears to have become further submerged in waters off the coast of Oman where it has been grounded for several weeks, satellite images reviewed by The Associated Press show. Crude oil has been leaking and spreading quickly in recent days from the Caroline Bezengi and has reached the shores of Qibliyah Island, off Oman's southwest coast.

As of Aug. 7, a spill of oil sheen covered nearly 800 square kilometers (309 square miles), according to Wim Zwijnenburg, an environmental expert for PAX, a Dutch organization that tracks environment in conflicts. Greenpeace Germany, which has also been monitoring the situation, said the spill is increasing, indicating deterioration of the vessel's condition.

“Satellite imagery analysis suggests that the oil spill covered 45 square kilometers (17 square miles) up until July 26. By Aug. 2, it had expanded to around 150 square kilometers (58 square miles), and imagery from Aug. 4 indicates that it now extends across roughly 600 square kilometers (232 square miles),” said Nina Noelle, an environmental disaster expert at Greenpeace Germany.

On Saturday, Zwijnenburg said the oil sheen was barely visible in new satellite images and appeared to have been diluted and dispersed by weather conditions.

Spill threatens protected wildlife area

The affected area is part of the Arabian Sea reserve, a marine protected area and host to endangered wildlife, including petrels and the rare Arabian Sea humpback whale. The 247-meter (899-foot) Caroline Bezengi has been grounded off Qibliyah Island in southwest Oman after its crew reported an explosion on board on June 8, according to media reports.

The vessel is believed to be part of Russia's “shadow fleet” and has been sanctioned by the British government and the European Union for carrying cargoes of Russian oil. It had left the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, in Russia, in May, according to geospatial data tracking company SynMax Maritime. The vessel's owners are believed to be Shanghai-based, according to Greenpeace and other reports.