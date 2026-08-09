Leaking Grounded Oil Tanker Off Oman Sinks Further, Satellite Images Show
Crude oil has been leaking and spreading quickly in recent days from Caroline Bezengi and has reached shores of Qibliyah Island, off Oman's southwest coast.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 6:57 AM IST
Beirut: A sanctioned tanker carrying nearly 1 million barrels of oil appears to have become further submerged in waters off the coast of Oman where it has been grounded for several weeks, satellite images reviewed by The Associated Press show. Crude oil has been leaking and spreading quickly in recent days from the Caroline Bezengi and has reached the shores of Qibliyah Island, off Oman's southwest coast.
As of Aug. 7, a spill of oil sheen covered nearly 800 square kilometers (309 square miles), according to Wim Zwijnenburg, an environmental expert for PAX, a Dutch organization that tracks environment in conflicts. Greenpeace Germany, which has also been monitoring the situation, said the spill is increasing, indicating deterioration of the vessel's condition.
“Satellite imagery analysis suggests that the oil spill covered 45 square kilometers (17 square miles) up until July 26. By Aug. 2, it had expanded to around 150 square kilometers (58 square miles), and imagery from Aug. 4 indicates that it now extends across roughly 600 square kilometers (232 square miles),” said Nina Noelle, an environmental disaster expert at Greenpeace Germany.
On Saturday, Zwijnenburg said the oil sheen was barely visible in new satellite images and appeared to have been diluted and dispersed by weather conditions.
Spill threatens protected wildlife area
The affected area is part of the Arabian Sea reserve, a marine protected area and host to endangered wildlife, including petrels and the rare Arabian Sea humpback whale. The 247-meter (899-foot) Caroline Bezengi has been grounded off Qibliyah Island in southwest Oman after its crew reported an explosion on board on June 8, according to media reports.
The vessel is believed to be part of Russia's “shadow fleet” and has been sanctioned by the British government and the European Union for carrying cargoes of Russian oil. It had left the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, in Russia, in May, according to geospatial data tracking company SynMax Maritime. The vessel's owners are believed to be Shanghai-based, according to Greenpeace and other reports.
The latest satellite images, dated Aug. 5, appear to show an oil sheen trailing northeast of the tanker, aground off the rocky coastline, and surrounding the island. In the images, the vessel appears to be partly submerged, noticeably more so than on a photo taken on July 31. July and August are peak monsoon season in the area.
Status of rescue or salvage efforts are unclear
On Thursday, Oman's government said it was responding to the incident. It was not immediately clear if the authorities have reached the tanker and whether there are efforts to salvage it or stop the leaking crude oil.
The statement published by the Oman News Agency said authorities were observing the area through satellite images, field surveys and technical models. It said teams were ready “to implement necessary procedures” to handle potential impacts on marine life and navigation safety in the area.
Greenpeace German warned in a statement on Wednesday of an “imminent risk of an unprecedented oil disaster from a broken tanker with devastating consequences for the region’s coastlines and marine ecosystems.”
It urged all concerned bodies to act immediately to assess options to contain the spill, calling on Oman to request international assistance if needed.
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