ETV Bharat / international

Leader Of Kenyan Doomsday Cult That Left More Than 400 Followers Dead Convicted Of 191 Murders

Paul Mackenzie ( AP )

NAIROBI: The leader of a Kenyan doomsday cult linked to more than 400 deaths was convicted Monday of murdering 190 children and one adult in one of the country’s most significant cases involving religious extremism.

Justice Diana Kavedza ruled that the deaths resulted from an organized system in which religious teachings were used to compel followers to fast to death.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie, leader of the Good News International Church in coastal Kenya, ordered his followers to starve themselves to death to meet Jesus and established an elaborate leadership structure to enforce the fasting. In 2023, more than 400 bodies were exhumed from shallow graves on the 800-acre (320-hectare) Chakama Ranch in coastal Kilifi County, where Mackenzie’s followers lived in mud huts, away from the scrutiny of local communities and authorities. Mackenzie was arrested and charged with murder alongside dozens of his followers. Some of his followers later became prosecution witnesses in the case, which has been on trial since 2023.