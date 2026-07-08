ETV Bharat / international

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar Charged In Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder, Says US; Announces 24 Arrests

Los Angeles: Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar are among those charged in the United States for allegedly orchestrating the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, Canada, three years ago, as per an official statement issued by the Justice Department.

Federal prosecutors here also announced that 24 people linked to "India-based organised crime groups" with charges of violent crimes, extortion plots, and international narcotics trafficking have been arrested in an operation named "Operation Hard Ball" carried out in the United States, Canada, and Europe, and a total of 37 defendants have been charged in three federal indictments.

First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli stated that a total of three transnational syndicates have been targeted by federal agencies.

The federal prosecutors, in a statement, said, "Bishnoi and Brar are charged with ordering this assassination, which occurred when two gunmen shot and killed H.S.N. as he left a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023."

The indictment stated, "Enterprise routinely targeted prominent religious, social, and political leaders with violence, and used these high-profile acts to terrorise and extort members of the community. For instance, in November 2023, Bishnoi claimed responsibility for a separate shooting that occurred at the Vancouver, Canada, residence of a prominent Indian actor and singer, and warned in the Punjabi language in a Facebook post, "no one can save you from us."