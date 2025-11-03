ETV Bharat / international

Law And Order Issue In Nepal Discussed During PM Karki's Meeting With Provincial Chief Ministers

Kathmandu: The issue of maintaining law and order across Nepal ahead of the general elections in March was raised during the meeting between Prime Minister Sushila Karki and chief ministers of the seven provinces here. During the meeting held on Sunday, the provincial chief ministers also said they are ready to cooperate with the federal government to create a conducive atmosphere for the March 5 general election.

Prime Minister Karki has been holding a series of meetings with various political parties and the Gen Z group in a bid to create a favourable environment for conducting the Parliamentary election. Karki, 73, became Nepal's first woman prime minister on September 12 after the ouster of then Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against the government over corruption and a ban on social media.

On Sunday, Karki sought cooperation from the chief ministers of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Lumbini, Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Paschim provinces in conducting the election in a free and fair manner. The chief ministers urged the government to be serious in maintaining the law and order situation in the country, as maintaining security is the most challenging task for conducting the March 5 election, according to sources at the Prime Minister’s secretariat.

The chief ministers expressed the view that if federal, provincial and local governments work with the spirit of cooperation, collaboration and co-existence, then the general election could be conducted within the stipulated time, the sources pointed out. Assuring the chief ministers of providing necessary security, the prime minister on the occasion expressed confidence that the election will be held as per schedule.

Most of the weapons looted from security personnel from different places have already been returned and more than 50 per cent of prisoners, who escaped from different jails during the violent protests, have already returned to the respective prisons, the Prime Minister pointed out.