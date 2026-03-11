ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Speaks With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov To Discuss West Asia Situation

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, during which they discussed the situation in West Asia.

"The two ministers exchanged views on the situation surrounding Iran, calling for its rapid normalisation," the Russian foreign ministry said on its web portal.

"They emphasised their support for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS contribution to efforts to de-escalate the situation and create conditions for achieving a sustainable settlement based on a balance of the legitimate interests of all parties,” it added.