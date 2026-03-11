Jaishankar Speaks With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov To Discuss West Asia Situation
The two ministers exchanged views on the situation surrounding Iran, calling for its rapid normalisation
Published : March 11, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, during which they discussed the situation in West Asia.
"The two ministers exchanged views on the situation surrounding Iran, calling for its rapid normalisation," the Russian foreign ministry said on its web portal.
"They emphasised their support for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS contribution to efforts to de-escalate the situation and create conditions for achieving a sustainable settlement based on a balance of the legitimate interests of all parties,” it added.
A good telecon with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Shared our assessments on the West Asia conflict and related diplomatic efforts. Also took stock of our bilateral cooperation agenda. @mfa_russia— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 11, 2026
Iran, a member of the SCO and BRICS, has been under joint US and Israeli attack for 12 days after its Supreme Leader, Syed Ali Khamenei, and several top commanders were killed on the first day of the strike on February 28.
Tehran’s retaliatory strikes at US bases in Gulf countries had caused serious damage to civilian and energy infrastructure in the nations considered strategic partners, both by New Delhi and Moscow.
Lavrov and Jaishankar also discussed “certain aspects of the bilateral agenda, including the schedule of upcoming political contacts”, the Russian foreign ministry said, without giving any details.
Also Read
West Asia Crisis: Iran Blames US For Shipping Disruptions In Hormuz, Araghchi-Jaishankar Hold Talks On Possible Consequences