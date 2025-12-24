ETV Bharat / international

Latest Epstein Files Renew Scrutiny Of Britain's Ex-Prince Andrew

Washington: A man who appears to be Britain's former prince Andrew discussed arranging meetings with "inappropriate friends" with Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to newly released US government documents.

The emails are among nearly 30,000 pages made public by the US Justice Department under a transparency law and add fresh detail to the long-running controversy surrounding Andrew's links to Epstein and Maxwell.

The correspondence dates from 2001 and 2002 and was sent from an account using the alias "The Invisible Man" and signing off as "A." In one August 2001 message, the writer says he is staying at Balmoral, the British royal family's summer residence in Scotland, and asks Maxwell: "Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?"

While the author is not explicitly named, several details point toward the former prince, whose royal titles were stripped in the fallout from the scandal. The emails refer to Balmoral, to a valet who had served the writer since childhood and to leaving the "RN" -- a reference to the Royal Navy, which Andrew left in July 2001.

Andrew has previously acknowledged his friendship with Maxwell and Epstein but has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. In the exchange, Maxwell replies apologetically that she has found only "appropriate" friends, prompting a terse response from "A": "Distraught!"

In another email chain from early 2002, Maxwell forwards correspondence about a proposed trip to Peru that includes plans to introduce "Andrew" to companions described as "friendly and discreet."