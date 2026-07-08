ETV Bharat / international

Last Woman Hanged In UK Receives Conditional Pardon After 70 Years

London: The last woman to be hanged in the UK on the charge of murdering her boyfriend was on Wednesday granted a conditional pardon after more than 70 years by King Charles III, on the advice of the British government.

Ruth Ellis shot David Blakely and was convicted of murder after a trial and executed on July 13, 1955. The application for a pardon was brought by four of Ellis’ grandchildren on the basis that her culpability was “profoundly” shaped by domestic abuse, trauma and circumstances that were never properly recognised at her trial. The UK has since abolished the death penalty in law.

“For 70 years, the family of Ruth Ellis have fought for her story to be heard. We cannot change what happened 70 years ago, but we can recognise that this was an exceptional case," David Lammy, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, informed Parliament.

“Today’s conditional pardon is an act of mercy. We hope it brings some measure of peace to Ruth’s family," he said.

The Department of Justice stated that under modern law, it is possible that Ellis could have argued the partial defences of loss of control or diminished responsibility applied to her – defences that might have reduced her conviction from murder to manslaughter, and which could have been considered by a jury and impacted the guilty verdict.

As the last woman to be hanged in the UK, the sentence was seen as an “exceptional case” for replacing it with one of life imprisonment to address a “historic injustice”.