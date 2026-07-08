Last Woman Hanged In UK Receives Conditional Pardon After 70 Years
The application for a pardon was brought by four of Ellis’ grandchildren on the basis that her culpability was “profoundly” shaped by domestic abuse.
By PTI
Published : July 8, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST
London: The last woman to be hanged in the UK on the charge of murdering her boyfriend was on Wednesday granted a conditional pardon after more than 70 years by King Charles III, on the advice of the British government.
Ruth Ellis shot David Blakely and was convicted of murder after a trial and executed on July 13, 1955. The application for a pardon was brought by four of Ellis’ grandchildren on the basis that her culpability was “profoundly” shaped by domestic abuse, trauma and circumstances that were never properly recognised at her trial. The UK has since abolished the death penalty in law.
“For 70 years, the family of Ruth Ellis have fought for her story to be heard. We cannot change what happened 70 years ago, but we can recognise that this was an exceptional case," David Lammy, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, informed Parliament.
“Today’s conditional pardon is an act of mercy. We hope it brings some measure of peace to Ruth’s family," he said.
The Department of Justice stated that under modern law, it is possible that Ellis could have argued the partial defences of loss of control or diminished responsibility applied to her – defences that might have reduced her conviction from murder to manslaughter, and which could have been considered by a jury and impacted the guilty verdict.
As the last woman to be hanged in the UK, the sentence was seen as an “exceptional case” for replacing it with one of life imprisonment to address a “historic injustice”.
The Royal Prerogative of Mercy in the UK is one of the historic prerogative powers that rests with the country’s Crown, to be exercised by a British monarch on ministerial advice. A conditional pardon does not affect the conviction itself but substitutes the sentence imposed by the court with a lesser penalty. The ministerial decision was made on the basis that imposition of the death penalty would not have been sustained under modern law.
“Ruth was a victim of sustained and brutal abuse. Her children - our mother and uncle - never recovered,” said Laura Enston, granddaughter of Ruth Ellis. “My uncle took his own life; my mother’s trauma left her unable to be the parent we needed. The shadow of Ruth’s execution has fallen across two generations. We have carried shame that was never ours to bear.
“We hope Ruth’s story serves as a lasting reminder that the justice system must reckon with the abuse that drives women to the edge - and must never be afraid to acknowledge when it has got things wrong,” she said.
The Department of Justice said the law has changed over the decades to better reflect improved understanding of the impact of intimate partner violence, including coercive and controlling behaviour, on individual’s subsequent actions. Official data indicates that women suffer this abuse disproportionately.
“For 70 years, Ruth Ellis’ family have carried the weight of what happened to her. Today we recognise the exceptional circumstances surrounding her case and the impact they had on her life,” said Catherine Atkinson, Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls.
“I want to thank her grandchildren for their determination in bringing this case forward, and for making sure her story was finally heard," she said.
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