‘Biggest Fugitives’ Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya Captured On London Party Video

London: IPL founder Lalit Modi has posted a social media video from a party for Vijay Mallya’s 70th birthday in London, referring to the pair as the “two biggest fugitives” of India. The video on his Instagram handle is the second in the past few days capturing birthday celebrations for Mallya, wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges in connection with loans to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

“We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India,” Lalit Modi, the founding commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), can be heard saying in the video. The caption to the Instagram post reads: “Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend Vijay Mallya”. “Something for you media folks. Wat (sic) your heard out with envy,” adds Lalit Modi.

Mallya, who turned 70 on December 18, can be seen smiling along with partner Pinki Lalwani. The latest video post follows a few others showing glimpses of a pre-birthday bash at Lalit Modi's Belgrave Square home in central London.

“An amazing celebration for my dear friend Vijay Mallya at my house last night for all his friends and family who flew in from all corners of the world. Another cornerstone achieved by the King of Goodtimes – his 70th birthday. Wish him all the happiness and success,” read the previous post.

Images shared by some of the guests who were at the party included glimpses of high-profile guests such as British actor Idris Elba and Indian entrepreneurs including Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya face legal challenges in India around allegations of financial impropriety, which they both have denied.