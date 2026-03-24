ETV Bharat / international

LaGuardia Crash Underscores Pressures On Already Strained Air Traffic Control Workforce

Officials investigate the site, Monday, March 23, 2026, where an Air Canada jet came to rest after colliding with a Port Authority firetruck at LaGuardia Airport, shortly after landing Sunday night in New York. ( AP )

New York: Just before an Air Canada jet collided with an airport fire truck, air traffic controllers at New York’s LaGuardia Airport were juggling a developing late night emergency on the runway.

A United Airlines flight had twice aborted takeoff and reported an odor coming from the back of the plane. But with no gate immediately available, the pilot and controllers went back and forth over the radio as controllers tried to reach the airline and find a safe spot to put the plane. Audio recordings captured the chaotic conversation as the cockpit conveyed growing urgency.

“Flight attendants in the back are feeling ill because of the odor,” the pilot can be heard saying. “We will need to go into any available gate at this time.”

With no place to park the aircraft, air traffic control dispatched fire trucks to go to the plane instead and offered stairs to evacuate passengers, all while continuing to manage other traffic. Then a frantic warning cut across the radio: “Stop, stop, stop, Truck 1. Stop, stop, stop.”

Moments later, the Air Canada flight landed and crashed into one of the fire trucks as it crossed the runway. The pilot and co-pilot of the regional jet flying from Montreal were killed, while dozens of passengers and crew members on the flight and the two police officers in the fire truck were taken to hospitals, some with serious injuries.

The collision late Sunday is putting a renewed focus on the pressures facing air traffic controllers in the United States, a workforce that has long grappled with staffing shortages, demanding schedules, outdated equipment and the effects of repeated government shutdowns.

While investigators work to determine what led to the runway crash, aviation experts say the collision highlights the demanding environment controllers navigate every day — managing planes landing and taking off, aircraft moving between gates and runways, and service vehicles ranging from emergency responders to maintenance trucks.

“In the best of times, air traffic controls and air traffic controllers are under a great deal of stress,” said Alan Diehl, a former federal crash investigator. “These are people with very high cognitive levels. They’re carefully selected, extensively trained. And one of the problems is there is a shortage of 3,000 of them in this country right now.”

A system under stress

The Federal Aviation Administration has for years had a chronic shortage of air traffic controllers, who routinely put in overtime and work six-day weeks, while dealing with radar and communication systems that can briefly put them out of touch with incoming and departing aircraft.

In a statement Monday, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association emphasized the heavy demands and weight of the job.

“Air traffic controllers work every day to keep passengers and cargo moving safely and efficiently,” the statement said. “We serve quietly, but moments like this remind us of the responsibility we carry — and how deeply it stays with us when tragedy occurs.”

Roughly 20 minutes after the crash, a controller appeared to blame himself: “We were dealing with an emergency,” he said in a radio transmission, “and I messed up.”