Lack Of Access To Cost-effective Indian Vaccines Straining Pakistan's Economy: Minister

Karachi: The supply of cost-effective vaccines from India that stopped after the May 2025 conflict has put a strain on Pakistan's economy, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday. Pakistan earlier procured the cheap vaccines through the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), a global public-private health partnership working to provide vaccines for children from the world’s poorest countries.

“Right now, Pakistan imports vaccines at an annual cost of around USD 400 million, out of which 49 per cent of the cost is covered by international organisations that operate through GAVI,” Kamal said.

“Pakistan contributes 51 per cent of the cost now, and unless we start local production of vaccines, we will face an annual import bill of USD 1.2 billion by 2031,” he added.

The minister also said that the international support for the provision of vaccines will end by 2031. Pakistan has traditionally procured cheap vaccines for immunisation and other requirements through GAVI, which used to come from India, he said. Acknowledging GAVI's role, he said that the organisation has been helping Pakistan secure vaccines mostly from India by acting as a purchasing intermediary and funding partner.