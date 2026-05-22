ETV Bharat / international

Labbaik Echoes, Hearts Turn To Kaaba As Millions Gather In Makkah For Hajj 2026

By Khursheed Wani

Jeddah: Tens of thousands of Muslims from across the globe are converging on the holy cities of Makkah and Madina in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage starting this weekend.

Both men and women are seen emerging from aircraft, chanting 'Talbiyah' 'Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik...(Here I am, O Allah, here I am), in praise of God and hurrying toward vehicles to catch their first glimpse of the Holy Kaaba, the central attraction in Makkah.

Most men are draped in Ihram, the two-piece white unstitched cloth worn by those undertaking the obligatory pilgrimage for every financially able Muslim, while women wear traditional stitched clothes with their faces uncovered.

Muslim pilgrims move between the hills of Safa and Marwa during Umrah at the Grand Mosque complex in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah on May 21, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP)

Despite the war situation in West Asia, the flow of pilgrims to the holy sites remains steady, although flight operations from some regional and international destinations have faced disruptions. An official told ETV Bharat that the flight hiccups have disturbed some pilgrimage visits, but the elaborate arrangements on the ground offset the uneasiness caused to the affected pilgrims.

Every year, more than two million pilgrims arrive at the holy sites to participate in the annual pilgrimage that signifies sacrifice, devotion, and belief.