Labbaik Echoes, Hearts Turn To Kaaba As Millions Gather In Makkah For Hajj 2026
Tens of thousands of Muslims from across the world are arriving in Saudi Arabia for Hajj as authorities enforce stricter regulations and high-tech crowd management.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
By Khursheed Wani
Jeddah: Tens of thousands of Muslims from across the globe are converging on the holy cities of Makkah and Madina in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage starting this weekend.
Both men and women are seen emerging from aircraft, chanting 'Talbiyah' 'Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik...(Here I am, O Allah, here I am), in praise of God and hurrying toward vehicles to catch their first glimpse of the Holy Kaaba, the central attraction in Makkah.
Most men are draped in Ihram, the two-piece white unstitched cloth worn by those undertaking the obligatory pilgrimage for every financially able Muslim, while women wear traditional stitched clothes with their faces uncovered.
Despite the war situation in West Asia, the flow of pilgrims to the holy sites remains steady, although flight operations from some regional and international destinations have faced disruptions. An official told ETV Bharat that the flight hiccups have disturbed some pilgrimage visits, but the elaborate arrangements on the ground offset the uneasiness caused to the affected pilgrims.
Every year, more than two million pilgrims arrive at the holy sites to participate in the annual pilgrimage that signifies sacrifice, devotion, and belief.
Dr Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, who leads prayers at the Grand Mosque and advises the royalty on religious affairs, boasted of the kingdom's Hajj experience as “a global model for serving pilgrims in line with sustainable humanitarian and national values.” He noted that this was reflected in the culture of excellence and responsibility demonstrated by personnel working across the Hajj and Umrah system, embodying the values of Saudi society.
“The service to the pilgrims is in tune with the enduring principles of generosity, care, and respect throughout their journey from their arrival in the Kingdom until their departure,” he said.
The Saudi government has extensively invested in the newest technology and smart services to improve the pilgrims’ experience.
On Thursday, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah lauded the cooperation between his government and the authorities from Muslim countries and those with sizable Muslim populations, including India, for their comprehensive planning for the pilgrimage.
He stressed the importance of early planning and adherence to regulations in enhancing the readiness of the Hajj system and improving services provided to pilgrims.
Al-Rabiah stressed the importance of adhering to approved transportation and crowd-management plans, warning against random group walking in the holy sites due to its impact on pilgrims’ safety and traffic flow.
The Saudi authorities said that punitive measures have been announced for violators of the standard Hajj procedures, which have been found rampant in the past years. This includes heavy fines on unregistered pilgrims and their managers.
The Ministry of Interior has announced a fine of up to 100,000 SAR (Saudi riyal) on anyone who applies for any type of visit visa on behalf of individuals who perform, or attempt to perform, Hajj without a permit or who enter or stay in Makkah and the holy sites.
“The fine will be multiplied according to the number of individuals for whom visit visas were issued and who violate these regulations,” the ministry said.
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