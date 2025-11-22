ETV Bharat / international

Kyiv Prepares For Another Winter Under Russian Attack

Kyiv: Wartime Kyiv after sunset now means dark streets and passing silhouettes, with the only light from the occasional faint glow of luminous dog collars.

As Ukraine reels from being presented with a US plan that would force it to capitulate in exchange for peace, the capital's residents are bracing for what could be the toughest winter yet of the war.

Russia has relentlessly attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure since invading in 2022, but is now raining down record numbers of missiles and drones.

Those whose strategies in previous years may have been to grin and bear it are taking extra precautions.

The light from Dmytro Kustov's dance studio was flooding the street. Inside, it was warm, and pop music blared from electric speakers.

Pointing to a humming closet concealing a web of cables, a generator and power inverter, he told AFP: "As soon as the last blackout started, I snapped and decided that all this needed to be set up."

Without it, the power would go out twice a day for four hours each time.

"It's very important for people to have warmth now, it's important for people to have some hope," Kustov, 29, said.

"I always need light here so that people can come, train, communicate. It's very important. And to release all these emotions."

'Bit stressful'

Ukraine has not revealed the extent of the damage caused to its gas network but local media estimated that 60 percent of production capacity has been lost.

Kyiv says it has sufficient reserves to get through the winter but there are concerns about transmission infrastructure.

Fears run high, too, that new attacks could lead to a mass heating shutdown during freezing temperatures in the Ukrainian capital, which is home to around 3.5 million people.

"It's a bit stressful," Kustov conceded but he added: "My brain has probably adapted so much to this that the power outages, unfortunately, are just everyday life."

His battery may power the lights but he has no solution if the heating goes out for hours.

"We'll hold on," he said, before adding: "I want to go to Bali."

'Stocking up'

Across the country, Ukrainians' mornings are filled with the same three pieces of news: a phone alert to honour a minute's silence for victims of the war.

There is also an air force report about how many Russian drones and missiles were fired overnight, and a message from the national energy provider Ukrenergo.

"As a result of Russian attacks, power outages will be imposed in several regions of Ukraine," it states.

Sometimes, the outages cover "most regions". Occasionally, it is "all regions".