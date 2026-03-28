ETV Bharat / international

Kyiv Denies Iran Military Claim That Ukrainian Anti-Drone System In UAE Destroyed

Hyderabad: As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkskyy continues his whirlwind tour of the Gulf countries for defence agreements to tackle Iran's strikes, Kyiv on Saturday denied Iran military's claim that it had “targeted and destroyed” a Ukrainian anti-drone system depot in Dubai.

Iran's military said on Saturday it had targeted a Ukrainian anti-drone system depot in the United Arab Emirates which it said was used to assist US forces.

"As the hideouts of American commanders and soldiers in Dubai were targeted... a Ukrainian anti-drone system depot that was located in Dubai to assist the US military ... was targeted and destroyed," Iran's military central operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement carried by state TV, Associated Press reported.

Denying the claims, Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhy called it a “lie”. "This is a lie, we officially refute this information. The Iranian regime often conducts such disinformation operations, and in this it is no different from the Russians," Turkiye Today quoted Tykhy as telling reporters.