Kyiv Denies Iran Military Claim That Ukrainian Anti-Drone System In UAE Destroyed
Reports quoted Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhy saying that the Iran military's claims were a "lie".
Published : March 28, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkskyy continues his whirlwind tour of the Gulf countries for defence agreements to tackle Iran's strikes, Kyiv on Saturday denied Iran military's claim that it had “targeted and destroyed” a Ukrainian anti-drone system depot in Dubai.
Iran's military said on Saturday it had targeted a Ukrainian anti-drone system depot in the United Arab Emirates which it said was used to assist US forces.
"As the hideouts of American commanders and soldiers in Dubai were targeted... a Ukrainian anti-drone system depot that was located in Dubai to assist the US military ... was targeted and destroyed," Iran's military central operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement carried by state TV, Associated Press reported.
Denying the claims, Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhy called it a “lie”. "This is a lie, we officially refute this information. The Iranian regime often conducts such disinformation operations, and in this it is no different from the Russians," Turkiye Today quoted Tykhy as telling reporters.
I met with the President of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan @MohamedBinZayed.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 28, 2026
The President thanked our team for its work here in the Emirates. For Ukraine, this is also a matter of principle: terror must not prevail anywhere in the world. Protection must be sufficient… pic.twitter.com/qSsOU1OTUq
Earlier in the day, Zelensky said on an unannounced visit to the UAE that the two countries had agreed to cooperate on defence.
Zelenskyy has visited the UAE and met with his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss regional security in the Middle East.
“For Ukraine, this is also a matter of principle: terror must not prevail anywhere in the world. Protection must be sufficient everywhere,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X following his meeting with the Emirati leader. He said they had discussed “the security situation in the Emirates, Iranian strikes, and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which directly affects the global oil market.”
The Emirates News Agency said the two leaders discussed “security developments in the region amid ongoing military escalation and their implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on international navigation and the global economy.”
The preceding day, Zelenksyy announced a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, amid Iran's strikes on Gulf countries in retaliation for U.S.-Israeli strikes.
We have reached an important Arrangement between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on defense cooperation. The document was signed ahead of our meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.… pic.twitter.com/j3aXzLXSNr— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 27, 2026
Zelenskyy said last week that Kyiv is helping five countries in the Middle East and Gulf region — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan — to counter drone attacks on their territory.
Read More: