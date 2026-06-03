ETV Bharat / international

Kuwait Airport Partially Reopens After Iranian Drone Attack

Dubai: Kuwaiti civil aviation authorities said the country's main airport has partially reopened on Wednesday after an Iranian attack damaged it. Kuwait Airways flights resumed from a different terminal from the one that was hit. No other flights would be operating, they said.

Earlier, Kuwait suspended commercial flights after Iranian drones heavily damaged the country's airport and killed one person — the latest salvo in a series of back-and-forth attacks by Tehran and Washington that have tested a fragile ceasefire.

The strikes came as semiofficial Iranian news agencies said the country had stopped communicating with mediators about extending a ceasefire in the warwith the U.S. and Israel. A regional official said Tehran wanted the truce in Lebanon enforced before returning to talks. U.S. President Donald Trump disputed that claim and said negotiations were continuing.

Those talks have dragged on for weeks, and repeated exchanges of strikes in the Gulf region and Israel's broadening war in Lebanon are further straining the efforts.

All the while, Iran has maintained its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial artery for the world's oil and natural gas — and the U.S. has continued its blockade of Iranian ports, ensuring that global fuel prices remain high and the effects of the conflict are felt well beyond on the region.

Iranian drone strike hits Kuwait's main airport

Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said that "a number of hostile drones" had targeted Kuwait International Airport's passenger building, severely damaging the building and injuring "a number of individuals."