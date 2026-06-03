Kuwait Airport Partially Reopens After Iranian Drone Attack
One person has been killed in the Iranian drone strikes at the Kuwait International Airport's passenger building
Published : June 3, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST|
Updated : June 3, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Dubai: Kuwaiti civil aviation authorities said the country's main airport has partially reopened on Wednesday after an Iranian attack damaged it. Kuwait Airways flights resumed from a different terminal from the one that was hit. No other flights would be operating, they said.
Earlier, Kuwait suspended commercial flights after Iranian drones heavily damaged the country's airport and killed one person — the latest salvo in a series of back-and-forth attacks by Tehran and Washington that have tested a fragile ceasefire.
The strikes came as semiofficial Iranian news agencies said the country had stopped communicating with mediators about extending a ceasefire in the warwith the U.S. and Israel. A regional official said Tehran wanted the truce in Lebanon enforced before returning to talks. U.S. President Donald Trump disputed that claim and said negotiations were continuing.
Those talks have dragged on for weeks, and repeated exchanges of strikes in the Gulf region and Israel's broadening war in Lebanon are further straining the efforts.
All the while, Iran has maintained its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial artery for the world's oil and natural gas — and the U.S. has continued its blockade of Iranian ports, ensuring that global fuel prices remain high and the effects of the conflict are felt well beyond on the region.
Iranian drone strike hits Kuwait's main airport
Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said that "a number of hostile drones" had targeted Kuwait International Airport's passenger building, severely damaging the building and injuring "a number of individuals."
بيان رقم (63)— KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) June 3, 2026
صرّح المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع، العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان، بأن عدداً من الطائرات المسيّرة المعادية استهدفت اليوم مبنى الركاب (T1) بمطار الكويت الدولي نتيجة العدوان الإيراني الآثم، ما أسفر عن أضرار مادية جسيمة في المبنى وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص، حيث تلقوا… pic.twitter.com/HMSd0TX7sG
Later, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said at least one person had been killed and others wounded.
The airport only reopened Monday after closing early in the war. State media reported that Kuwait Airways was suspending operations until further notice.
The U.S. military said that Iran fired two missiles at Kuwait that fell apart en route, and that it had "downed multiple drones" targeting American forces in the country.
The military also said U.S. and Bahraini forces intercepted missiles aimed at the Gulf kingdom, which is home to the U.S Navy's 5th fleet. Bahrain's Defense Ministry said its military had intercepted and destroyed three missiles and a number of drones fired by Iran.
The U.S. military said it launched strikes on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz in response to the attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait.
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard acknowledged that it targeted the headquarters of the 5th Fleet and U.S. military facilties in another country, but did not name Kuwait. It said the strikes were in retaliation for attacks on Qeshm Island.
"We had previously warned that in case of aggression, the response would be different and more severe, and we acted accordingly," the Guard said in its statement.
في ظل العدوان الإيراني المتكرر على دولة الكويت ومملكة البحرين الشقيقتين، لا بد من موقف خليجي صلب وموحد ومتماسك. فلا يجوز أن تُترك أي دولة خليجية تواجه الاستهداف منفردة، فيما أمن دول الخليج العربي مترابط، ومصالحها مشتركة، ومصيرها واحد.— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) June 3, 2026
هذا العدوان لا يستهدف دولة بعينها، بل…
A senior Emirati diplomat called on Wednesday for "a firm, unified, and cohesive Gulf position" against Iran following the attacks.
"This aggression does not target a specific state, but rather all of us," Anwar Gargash wrote on X platform.
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