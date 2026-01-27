ETV Bharat / international

KPK Assembly Adopts Resolution Rejecting Pakistan Govt's Decision To Join Trump's Board Of Peace

President Donald Trump, right, speaks with Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, during a signing of the Board of Peace charter during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. ( AP )

Peshawar: The provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has unanimously passed a resolution rejecting Pakistan's decision to join the Board of Peace for Gaza set up by US President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday joined a group of world leaders in signing the charter for the Board of Peace for Gaza, despite criticism from the opposition parties.

Trump hosted the ceremony on the margins of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Pakistan had received the invitation from Trump to join the Board, which was later accepted.

The KPK assembly, with Speaker Babar Saleem Swati in the chair, on Monday unanimously adopted the resolution moved by Law Minister Aftab Alam of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) supported the resolution. Imran Khan's party has been ruling the province since 2013.

The resolution stated that joining the Board of Peace is contrary to Pakistan's historic and principled stance and the will of the Palestinian people. It argued that this move could damage the Palestinians' right to self-determination. The House noted that the Board of Peace is inconsistent with UN resolutions and the right of self-determination for the Palestinians; instead, it served to strengthen Israeli atrocities, it said.

The resolution described the Board as a political forum that operates under the patronage of the US and Israel, essentially working to serve their specific agenda. It further warns that sub-committees formed under this framework could act against Pakistan's national interests.