ETV Bharat / international

Five Children Among Nine Stabbed To Death In Suriname Capital Paramaribo; Suspect Nabbed

Paramaribo: A knife attack outside Suriname’s capital of Paramaribo killed at least nine people, including five children, police said Sunday. Officials said the victims included four of the attacker’s children and neighbours who came to their aid. A neighbour’s child was also killed. Local media reported the victims were located at multiple homes.

The attack took place in Richelieu in the Commewijne district about 25 kilometers (15 miles) east of Paramaribo. Neighbours said the attack began after the suspect, a 43-year-old male, had an argument over the phone with his wife, with whom he no longer lived.

The neighbours said that after the suspect's wife said she would not pick up the children, but would instead send someone else for them, the suspect attacked his kids with a knife and also went after neighbours in their homes.

In a statement Sunday, Suriname’s Police Corps said the suspect attempted to attack police officers who arrived on the scene and he was injured during his arrest. He is now recovering in a hospital. Police said a sixth child and another adult were seriously injured in the attack and were being treated at a hospital in Paramaribo.