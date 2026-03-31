ETV Bharat / international

King Charles To Make A State Visit To The US Despite Calls To Cancel Due To The Iran War

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla wait at Datchet Road to greet Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his wife ahead of a carriage procession to Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. ( AP )

London: King Charles III is going ahead with a state visit to the United States next month, despite calls for the ceremonial event to be called off due to U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated criticism of the British government for failing to support the war in Iran.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday that the king and Queen Camilla would travel to the U.S. in late April to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence. Trump put the dates as April 27-30.

"I look forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect,'' Trump said on Truth Social. "It will be TERRIFIC!"

The visit follows Trump's state visitASD to the U.K. in September, a glittering occasion that was seen as part of Britain's effort to shore up the so-called special relationship between the two countries as the president's America First policies threatened the established global order.

But that hasn't stopped Trump from chiding the U.K. for refusing to allow U.S. aircraft to use British bases for offensive operations against Iran. He has repeatedly lashed out at Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying at one point that he is "not Winston Churchill."

That had led some members ASDof Parliament to demand that Starmer call off the state visit to show Britain's disapproval and avoid any embarrassment for the king during a time of tension between the two countries.

Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, on Tuesday said Starmer had shown "a staggering lack of backbone" by allowing the state visit to go ahead.

"To send the king on a state visit to the U.S. after Trump dismissed our Royal Navy as toys is a humiliation and a sign of a government too weak to stand up to bullies," Davey said. "What appalling thing does Trump have to do next to make the government see sense and cancel the state visit?"