Khamenei Tells Trump To 'Keep Dreaming' Over Claims Of Destroying Iran Nuclear Sites

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | File photo ( AFP )

By AFP 1 Min Read

Tehran: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday rebuffed claims by US President Donald Trump that the Islamic republic's nuclear sites had been destroyed by US strikes in June. In a statement on his official website, Khamenei told Trump to "keep dreaming" over the comments on the sites' destruction and questioned the US president's right "to say what a country should or should not have if it possesses a nuclear industry". In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign on Iran. The US briefly joined in, striking key Iranian nuclear facilities. Last week, during a speech at the Israeli Knesset, Trump reiterated that the US confirmed "obliterating" Iranian nuclear sites during the strikes.