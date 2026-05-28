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Key Inflation Gauge Worsens, Eroding Americans' Income And Spending Power

Inflation is above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, and officials signalled that their next move could be a hike rather than a cut

US INFLATION
FILE - People shop for vegetables and other foods in Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, in New York City. (AFP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : May 28, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Washington: A key inflation gauge accelerated in April to the highest level in three years, the latest sign that spiking gas prices and higher food costs are squeezing Americans' finances. Inflation jumped to 3.8% in April compared with a year ago, the Commerce Department said Thursday, up from 3.5% in March and the highest since May 2023.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.4%, down from the 0.7% jump in March. The report showed that prices have risen for many items in addition to gas, indicating that inflation could persist and pose problems for congressional Republicans in this year's midterm elections.

Inflation is also notably above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, which means Fed policymakers may decide to forego any cuts to their key short-term interest rate this year. Some officials have signaled that their next move could be a hike rather than a cut.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core inflation rose to 3.3% in April from 3.2% the previous month. It is the highest core figure since November 2023. One positive sign in the report: Core prices rose just 0.2% in April from March.

Higher prices are also cutting into consumers' incomes, which were unchanged in April from March. Adjusted for inflation, incomes actually slipped 0.1% last month.

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TAGGED:

US GAS PRICES HIKE
AMERICA FOOD PRICE INCREASE
IRAN WAR
US INFLATION RISES
US INFLATION

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