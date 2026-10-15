ETV Bharat / international

Kerala-Born Nithya Raman Leads In Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Washington: Kerala-born Nithya Raman is maintaining a lead over her former political ally and incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race after a fiery televised pre-poll debate.

Bass (73) and Raman (45) – both Democrats – sparred in the debate on Tuesday night over issues such as the homelessness crisis, police department leadership, and public safety in Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the US.

If elected in the November 3 polls, Raman will be the first Indian-American Mayor of Los Angeles. A member of the Democratic Socialist movement, Raman has served for six years as a City Councilmember.

Raman, who had endorsed Bass for re-election before deciding to enter the fray, accused her of being a “missing-in-action” mayor for her absence when the city battled a massive fire in January last year.

Bass was on the offensive in the hour-long debate and accused Raman of being “unserious, indecisive” and not ready for the top city job. Raman hit back, saying that Los Angeles “cannot afford another four years of decline, mismanagement, or excuses.”

“Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” Raman asked the viewers, quoting the famous line of President Ronald Regan in the presidential election debate in 1980.

Born in Kerala on July 28, 1981, Raman moved to Louisiana when she was six. She earned a bachelor's degree in political theory from Harvard University and then a master's degree in urban planning from MIT.