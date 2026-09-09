After 'Pack And Go', Kenya Govt Agrees To Set Up Panel To Resolve Mining Dispute With Tata Chemicals Ltd
Kenyan President William Ruto had earlier accused the Tata Group of exporting the mineral without doing enough local processing to create jobs and boost economy.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Days after Kenyan President William Ruto ordered Tata Chemicals Limited to cease operations near Lake Magadi in southern Kenyan Rift Valley, about 120 kilometres southwest of Nairobi, his government has now agreed to set up a high-level technical committee to review the Indian conglomerate's compliance with mining rules, including demands for local value addition, royalty payments and community benefits.
Kenya's Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho said on Tuesday that the government and Tata Chemicals Ltd have agreed to form a high-level technical committee to review outstanding compliance issues, including local value addition, royalty obligations, community benefits and land matters.
"Following the suspension of operations at Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited, today at my office, I led a fruitful engagement with the Company's executives regarding the compliance concerns we raised as a Ministry," Joho said in a letter on Tuesday.
"To facilitate a comprehensive and timely resolution of the outstanding matters, we agreed to establish a high-level technical committee. The committee will be led by the Principal Secretary for Mining on behalf of the Ministry and the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited on behalf of the Company," the letter read.
September 8, 2026
As per Joho, the key matters to be addressed include mineral beneficiation and in-country value addition, outstanding community benefits and royalty obligations, unresolved land matters, opening up the area for multiple mineral extraction and outstanding matters with the Kajiado County Government. "As Government, we remain committed to constructive engagement with investors while firmly upholding Kenya's laws, regulations and the interests of its people. The objective is not only to resolve the outstanding compliance matters but also to establish a sustainable framework that promotes responsible mining, value addition, community development and mutually beneficial partnerships," he added.
Earlier, it was reported that Kenya has withdrawn Tata Group's century-old concession to mine soda ash near Lake Magadi, following the dispute over local processing, royalties and the economic benefits of the company's operations.
The move came after President Ruto ordered Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd. to leave Kenya, accusing the company of failing to create enough local economic value from the mineral resources extracted in Kajiado County.
According to a Bloomberg report, Ruto ordered the withdrawal of Tata Group's concession, arguing that Kenya is losing potential factories, jobs, technology and other opportunities by sending soda ash abroad for processing.
Lake Magadi, near the Tanzanian border, is home to Africa's largest source of trona, the mineral used to produce soda ash. Tata's chemicals unit has operated in the area for decades, but residents and local leaders are reportedly divided over whether the company should continue its operations.
Tata's local operations include funding four schools in Kajiado county, staffing a hospital and supplying fresh water to Magadi town, according to Bloomberg. The company also operates a private railway along a 145-kilometre route, provides free access to cattle-watering points and runs a train service for local residents that charges about $0.30 for long-distance travel.
However, Ruto said these contributions are not enough. He told Tata "to pack and go", accusing the company of exporting soda ash made from minerals extracted from Lake Magadi instead of processing it locally to produce products such as glass, cleaning products and batteries for electric vehicles.
Kenyan officials further argued that exporting the raw material means the country is missing out on wider economic benefits. "That amounts to exporting potential factories, potential jobs, technology and opportunities for our engineers, chemists, technicians, transporters, entrepreneurs and young people," Bloomberg quoted Principal Secretary for Industrialization Juma Mukhwana as saying.
"No strategic raw material should leave Africa without first asking whether we can competitively transform it here," he added.
Meanwhile, Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd. said it has responded to the issues raised by the Kenyan government, including providing information on its compliance with regulatory requirements. The company also said that even in India and the US, where Tata Chemicals Ltd. operates soda-ash manufacturing plants, it does not have downstream manufacturing facilities such as glass production.
The dispute has divided local opinion. Rose Saroni, a community mobiliser in Magadi, said Tata should be allowed to continue its operations.
"Let's sit down and talk about the community grievances and how they can be addressed," she said, adding that access to clean water could be affected if Tata leaves.
Some local leaders, however, backed Ruto's decision. "We are entitled by law to get benefits" such as a share of royalties, said Isaac Keses Kiresian, a local-government lawmaker representing the ward where Tata's mines are located.
"Unfortunately, it has been push and pull with the company," he said.
Kenya's opposition Democracy for the Citizens Party, on the other hand, has alleged that the move could be aimed at pushing Tata out of an area with "huge deposits" of lithium and oil. Lake Magadi falls within Block 14T, an onshore oil-exploration area belonging to state-owned National Oil Corp.
Notably, Kenya is the world's fourth-largest producer of natural soda ash and accounts for about one percent of global production, Bloomberg reported.
Tata's soda ash operation exported about $57 million worth of the chemical last year, according to Bloomberg. The company is also Kenya's sole domestic producer of soda ash, which is used by water utilities, including the company that supplies drinking water to Nairobi.
Separately, Tata is facing a dispute with the Kajiado county government over 12.2 billion shillings ($94 million) in alleged historical unpaid land rates. The matter is before Kenya's Supreme Court, while Tata has described the dispute as "an external risk" in its latest annual report.
The latest move follows a government order in July directing Tata to suspend operations over alleged failures to make royalty payments and meet other regulatory requirements.
Tata said it had provided a comprehensive response to the matters raised by Kenya's mining ministry, including information regarding its compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. "We await the ministry's review of our submissions and its further direction," the Indian conglomerate had reportedly said.
President Ruto has, meanwhile, stepped up his push for local processing of Kenya's natural resources. On Tuesday, he said he has ordered the mining minister to ensure the country does not continue exporting raw materials while retaining only a small share of their potential value. "We export our jobs, we export value, and what do we import? Inflation," Ruto said in Nairobi.
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