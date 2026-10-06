ETV Bharat / international

Kenya Confirms First Ebola Case Imported From Congo After Patient Dies In Nairobi

A healthcare worker in protective clothing is disinfected by a colleague inside a treatment center for Ebola patients in Beni, North Kivu province, eastern Congo, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. ( AP )

Nairobi: Kenya’s Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed the country’s first imported Ebola case from Congo. Health Minister Aden Duale said a Kenyan citizen who arrived in the country on Saturday from Congo via Uganda had been isolated and treated at Nairobi Hospital. The patient tested positive for the Ebola virus after developing symptoms associated with hemorrhagic fever.

The patient died late Monday while receiving treatment. Health authorities have placed the country on high alert and are monitoring for possible additional cases. Duale said 28 contacts, including family members and health workers who cared for the patients, had been identified. Another 23 passengers who traveled on the same flight from Uganda were being traced. The contacts will remain in isolation for 21 days and will be released after testing negative for the virus, the ministry’s director, Patrick Amoth, said. The patient will be buried within 24 hours in accordance with recommended public safety protocols.