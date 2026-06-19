ETV Bharat / international

Keir Starmer Says He Will Run In A Leadership Contest As Rival Eyes A Challenge

Britain's Labour party's Andy Burnham leaves with his wife Marie-France Van Heel and their daughter Rosie after winning the Makerfield by-election, paving the way for a leadership challenge against Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. in Wigan, England, Friday, June 19, 2026. ( AP )

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he will fight attempts by rival Andy Burnham to oust him from office. Starmer says he will not “walk away” and will run in a leadership contest if one is triggered.