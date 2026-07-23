ETV Bharat / international

India Slams Pakistan At UNSC, Reaffirms Kashmir Will Always Remain An Integral Part Of India

New Delhi: India has strongly hit back at Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing it of using cross-border terrorism as an "instrument of State policy". India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, asserted that Jammu and Kashmir "has always been, is, and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India" and said the only outstanding issue is Pakistan's "illegal occupation" of Indian territory.

Addressing the High-Level Open Debate of the UN Security Council on Natural Resources Governance: the Foundation of Peace, Security and Prosperity in New York on Wednesday (US local time), Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish slammed Pakistan for "misusing" a high-level debate to "peddle its false narrative".

During the debate, the Indian envoy said, "It was not our intention to bring other issues in this forum, but my delegation is compelled to respond to Pakistan, as it has chosen to misuse today's discussion to peddle its false narrative."