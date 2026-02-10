ETV Bharat / international

Jury Told That Meta, Google 'Engineered Addiction' At Landmark US Trial

Los Angeles: Meta and Google-owned YouTube were accused Monday of pushing highly addictive apps on children as a landmark social media trial began in earnest in a California court. The blockbuster trial in front of a Los Angeles jury could establish a legal precedent on whether the social media juggernauts deliberately designed their platforms to lead to addiction in children.

The proceedings are expected to see Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on the stand next week and Instagram boss Adam Mosseri in the courtroom as early as Wednesday. In addition to Instagram, Meta's platforms include Facebook and WhatsApp. "This case is about two of the richest corporations in history who have engineered addiction in children's brains," plaintiffs' attorney Mark Lanier told the jury in his opening statement.

"This case is as easy as A-B-C," Lanier said as he stacked children's toy blocks bearing the letters. He contended the A was for addicting, the B for brains and the C for children. "They don't only build apps; they build traps," Lanier said, saying Meta and YouTube pursued "addiction by design," making his arguments using props like a toy Ferrari and a mini slot machine.

Meta attorney Paul Schmidt countered in opening remarks to the jury that evidence will show problems with the plaintiff's family and real-world bullying took a toll on her self-esteem, body image and happiness rather than Instagram.

"If you took Instagram away and everything else was the same in Kaley's life, would her life be completely different, or would she still be struggling with the same things she is today?" Schmidt asked, pointing out an Instagram addiction is never mentioned in medical records included in the evidence.

The trial before Judge Carolyn Kuhl focuses on allegations that a 20-year-old woman identified as Kaley G.M. suffered severe mental harm because she became addicted to social media as a child. The case is being treated as a bellwether proceeding because its outcome could set the tone, and the level of payouts to successful plaintiffs, for a tidal wave of similar litigation across the United States.

Social media firms are accused in hundreds of lawsuits of leading young users to become addicted to content and suffer from depression, eating disorders, psychiatric hospitalization and even suicide. Lawyers for the plaintiffs are borrowing strategies used in the 1990s and 2000s against the tobacco industry, which faced a similar onslaught of lawsuits arguing that companies knowingly sold a harmful product.

Lanier told the jurors that Kaley began watching YouTube at six years old because the company never told her mother "the goal was viewer addiction," or that toddlers as young as two were being targeted despite "critical" risk of addiction.