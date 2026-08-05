ETV Bharat / international

July 2024 Was Not A Peaceful Student Movement: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday broke her silence on her 2024 deposition, alleging that the July-August unrest "was not a peaceful student movement", but an organised campaign that weaponised quota reform protests into a "violent political instrument" aimed at regime change.

Addressing a virtual media interaction organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi, the former Prime Minister reflected on the turmoil in Bangladesh, expressing anguish over the country's trajectory.

"For the last two years, I watched my beloved Bangladesh suffer...This is not the Bangladesh we built, this is not the Bangladesh for which 3 million people sacrificed their lives in 1971," Hasina said. Directly addressing the mid-2024 protests, Hasina stated that her administration had sought to resolve the quota reform agitation through dialogue, legal measures, and negotiations, but "organised groups" exploited the movement to pursue political objectives.

"Let me begin with the truth about July and August 2024. It was not a peaceful student movement. From the beginning, my government tried to resolve the issue peacefully through dialogue, legal process, and patience. But behind the language of reform, organised groups were working to turn students demand into violent political instrument," she added.

"The quota reform movement was turned into a one-point demand for my resignation. False propaganda was spread in a planned way. Genuine students were emotionally manipulated, while organised groups used their movement as cover for violence and regime change," Hasina said.

The former prime minister alleged that the demonstrations escalated from July 15, 2024, into widespread killings, arson, attacks on public infrastructure, and violence against law enforcement personnel.

She further claimed that following her removal, Awami League leaders and workers faced systematic political persecution, alleging that thousands had been killed, disappeared, or arrested, with hundreds of thousands named in criminal cases. She also accused the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus of halting a judicial inquiry established by her government to investigate the violence.