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JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman Placed Under House Arrest In Lahore, Says His Party

FILE - JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Lahore: Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was placed under house arrest in Lahore on Tuesday to prevent him from attending a lawyers' event, the party said.

Maulana Rehman has recently stepped up his criticism of the military establishment, particularly Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, over issues including rare earth minerals and the imposition of governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a post on X, the JUI-F said Maulana Rehman had arrived in Lahore on Monday night and was scheduled to address lawyers at an event organised by the Lahore High Court Bar Association on Tuesday. However, police personnel deployed outside his residence prevented him from leaving, it added. JUI-F spokesperson Hafiz Ghazanfar Aziz said around 3,000 policemen had been deployed in the housing society where the party chief's residence is located in Lahore. He also alleged that the party's central secretariat in Islamabad had been besieged by police.