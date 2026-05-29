ETV Bharat / international

Judge Temporarily Blocks Payouts From Trump's $1.8B 'Anti-Weaponization' Settlement Fund

Washington: A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's administration from paying any claims through a new $1.776 billion settlement fund for the Republican president's allies who believe they were victims of a weaponized government.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday also barred the government from moving forward with the fund's creation while litigation is pending to challenge it.

The judge, who was nominated to the bench by President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, scheduled a June 12 hearing for arguments on whether to extend the order blocking payouts from an "Anti-Weaponization Fund." The government created the fund to resolve Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns.