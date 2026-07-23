ETV Bharat / international

Judge Questions Difference Between Hegseth's Testosterone Policy And Transgender Care For Troops

Washington: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's new initiative to test and treat troops for low testosterone has prompted a federal judge to question the differences between that kind of testosterone replacement therapy and hormone treatment for transgender men in the military.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington raised the question Wednesday in an ongoing lawsuit against President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops. Reyes noted that Trump's ban says "the Armed Forces must adhere to high mental and physical health standards ... without the benefit of routine medical treatment or special provisions."

Reyes ordered both parties in the lawsuit to address "the similarities and differences in administering TRT, both medically and logistically, for trans men compared to other service members, including cis individuals." She was using the acronym for testosterone replacement therapy.

The judge also requested information on the Pentagon's "basis for treating trans men and other service members differently between this new policy and the Military Ban."

Reyes' order comes a week after Hegseth announced that he is rolling out a new screening program for "testosterone deficiency" among troops, calling it necessary to allow them to operate at their "absolute best."

The screenings will be conducted annually as part of service members' required medical screenings for those 30 and older, he said. Troops under 30 can volunteer to be tested. In a video on social media, Hegseth said receiving testosterone replacement therapy would be voluntary.