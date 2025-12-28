ETV Bharat / international

Jt Committee Formed For Implementation Of India’s Post-Disaster Reconstruction Package To Sri Lanka

File photo of Indian Army personnel standing beside relief materials after arrival in Sri Lanka as part of the Integrated HADR Task Force mobilised to assist cyclone-affected families ( IANS )

Colombo: A joint committee comprising Sri Lankan and Indian officials will be delegated the responsibility of handling New Delhi’s post-Ditwah disaster reconstruction package to the island nation, a media report said Sunday.

The package was announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who visited Colombo last week as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy and assured New Delhi's steadfast commitment to Colombo's rebuilding post-cyclone that led to the death of over 600 people.

Of the total package worth USD 450 million, USD 350 million is concessional Lines of Credit and USD 100 million would be in grants. The joint committee would decide on reconstruction projects to be carried out, purchases to be made under the Indian credit line and deployment of manpower from India to expedite projects, a senior official was quoted as saying by The Sunday Times.

The joint committee will work under three time frames of three, six and nine months to complete the projects, it said. The works would be carried out under five different categories – road and railway, health and education, housing, agriculture and establishment of an immediate disaster response team.

Indian teams, including technical support, will be involved in reconstruction projects related to housing, medical, education, railway and road construction.

The Indian High Commission will coordinate with respective officials in conducting the meetings and reviewing the progress, the newspaper said. The Indian government will assist in establishing an Immediate Disaster Response Team similar to the one in India, spearheaded by the National Disaster Response Force, providing all the required equipment and technical support.