ETV Bharat / international

Jordan Says It Attacks Militants In Syria Tied To Last Week’s Church Attack

Greek Orthodox clergy conduct the funeral service for Dr. Mohammad al-Qsous, who was killed in Friday's shooting attack on a church in Hamoud village in Jordan's Karak governorate, at the Church of the Presentation of the Lord in the Temple in Amman, Jordan, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. ( AP )

Amman: Jordan carried out airstrikes against armed groups in Syria in retaliation for Friday’s attack on a Greek Orthodox Church in the southern Jordanian city of Karak that killed nine people, the Jordanian air force said in a statement.

It said the operation “resulted in the killing and wounding of many members of these terrorist groups and the destruction of a number of their vehicles.” It did not specify who the groups were or the precise location of the strikes.

Syrian state media reported that civilians had been killed in the strikes. The director of health in the southern province of Daraa, where the strikes took place, told state news agency SANA that at least five civilians had been killed, including women and children and a 65-year-old man. Earlier Monday, Jordanian authorities arrested three men for last week’s attack, which also wounded more than two dozen people. The arrests followed a dawn shootout, and all three men were wounded, officials said. The attack struck the Greek Orthodox Church during a funeral in Karak, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) south of the capital, Amman, on Friday. Karak is home to a minority Christian population. The attack shocked the nation, and Jordan declared three days of mourning for the victims. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack; the attackers’ motive remained unknown. Later Monday, the Public Security Directorate identified the three arrested men as brothers Hazzah Zaidan Mohammad and Mishal Zaidan Mohammad, and their brother-in-law Ahmad Sami Hussein. All three are Jordanian; they were taken into custody in Karak, south of Amman. The agency’s chief described the gunmen as “takfiri,” a term used for Sunni militants, but said they were not tied to any organised group.