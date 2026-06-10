Joint Working Group To Sort Cross-Border Occupation Issue Between Nepal, India: Foreign Minister Khanal
The next meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Working Group (JWG) on Border Management will be held in India in August, Khanal said
By PTI
Published : June 10, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Kathmandu: A joint working group will deal with the issue of cross-border occupation between Nepal and India, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told Parliament on Wednesday as he sought to clarify Prime Minister Balendra Shah Balen's comments on the topic.
The next meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Working Group (JWG) on Border Management will be held in India in August, Khanal said as the opposition lawmakers obstructed the meetings of the House of Representatives several times, demanding clarification from PM Shah regarding the matter.
The prime minister's statement last month in Parliament that Nepal also encroached Indian territories at different places and that the Himalayan nation has involved China and the UK to resolve the issue had sparked a major controversy.
New Delhi categorically rejected any role for third parties to resolve the row. Khanal further clarified that technical teams have shown that there are places where land being occupied and used by the Nepalese side may actually lie in the Indian territory, whereas land being occupied and used by the Indian side may actually lie in the Nepalese territory.
“The prime minister's statement was related to these technical facts. He was mentioning cross-border occupation when he spoke about border-related issues,” he added.
Speedy works are underway regarding re-installation of missing border pillars, as well as their maintenance and reconstruction, in the Nepal-India border areas, the Foreign Minister said while speaking on behalf of the prime minister.
Both Nepal and India are sensitively working towards resolving the issue, he added. The works related to mapping of the border are underway between the mechanisms of the two countries to identify the factual position of the border area, he said.
Detailed description relating to the border area will be made public once the mapping job is completed, he added. Khanal was repeating what he said on June 7 in New Delhi as he concluded the India visit.
Nepal wants to resolve its border dispute with India through existing bilateral mechanisms as “no problem is too large and complex” when both sides meet with an open heart, rational mind and mutual respect, Khanal said, effectively endorsing New Delhi's rejection of any third-party involvement.
On Wednesday, speaking about the India visit, Khanal also informed the House of Representatives as he said: “I am confident that the first high-level visit to India representing the new government formed after the general election held in March has been instrumental in significantly contributing to further strengthen the friendly and multifaceted bilateral relations between the two countries.”
During the bilateral talks, concrete discussions were held in the areas of “trade, economic collaboration, connectivity, energy cooperation, water resources management, common security, border management, sports and promotion of people-to-people relations,” he told the lower house.
“Besides reviewing the progress made by projects being implemented jointly by Nepal and India, important discussions were held on finding out ways for making these projects more effective,” he pointed out.
The visit also provided an opportunity for effectively advocating Nepal's balanced, independent and multifarious foreign policy, informed Minister Khanal.