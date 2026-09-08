ETV Bharat / international

Joint Team Of India-Nepal Armies Race Against Time To Rescue Six People Trapped And Expected To Be Alive In Chilime Tunnel

The joint team of Indian and Nepali Army personnel engaged in a rescue operation at the Chilime hydropower project tunnel close to the Nepal-Tibet border on Tuesday ( ETV Bharat )

Kathmandu: Rescuers from the Nepali Army were racing against time on Tuesday to rescue six people feared trapped in the Chilime tunnel located in Rasuwa district. They could be alive despite it being the 14th day of the catastrophic flash floods that hit the mountainous country on August 26. The Indian Army is also assisting in the operations.

The rescue operations are continuing under very harsh and constraining circumstances. Similar missions are underway in the tunnels of Upper Trishuli hydropower projects 3A and 3B in Rasuwa district, bordering Tibet.

“We are currently coordinating rescue from a tunnel of the Chilime hydropower project. We are not sure how many are trapped inside, but the project authorities have informed us about six people. A rescue team of our army and the Indian Army are jointly working on it,” Nepali Army spokesperson Brigadier General Raja Ram Basnet told ETV Bharat.

Only 20 Nepali Army and a couple of Indian Army personnel were present at the tunnel of the 22 MW Chilime hydropower project located along the Bhote Koshi river’s course, around 14 km south of the Tibet border. “It is going to be an uphill task at Chilime because of the narrow space. There is no space even for troops,” Basnet said.

The joint team of Nepali and Indian armies has penetrated more than 115 metres inside the Chilime tunnel. It has also created a walkable passage by using four large pipes, each 6 x 6 metres in length. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) of Nepal, the people trapped inside the Chilime hydropower project tunnel could be alive because it had a canteen and accommodation for personnel.

Nepal authorities said around 121 out of a total of 900 workers missing from the hydropower projects in Rasuwa district could be trapped in the tunnels.