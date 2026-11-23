ETV Bharat / international

Joint Exercises, High-Level Visits Reflect Deepening Of India-US Defence Ties

Washington: From joint exercises and arms sales to high-level visits, the US-India major defence partnership has deepened within a year of its signing, according to a fact sheet issued by the US government. The US armed forces personnel were in India for three joint exercises – Yudh Abhyas, Tarang Shakti and Tiger Triumph in 2026 – and also participated in the Malabar – a multilateral naval exercise with their Quad partners Japan and Australia.

In 2027, the Quad partners are set to launch a maritime surveillance collaboration to enhance information sharing and maritime domain awareness. “India conducts more military exercises with the United States than with any other country, a testament to the strength of our defence ties,” the fact sheet said.

The Tarang Shakti, a multi-national air exercise in Jodhpur in October, saw the participation of the US’ fifth-generation fighter aircraft F-35 join a military drill on Indian soil for the first time. Last week, the US Navy’s Ship Wally Schirra, a replenishment vessel, docked at a private shipyard in Kattupalli near Chennai for maintenance services.

The ship is being serviced under the India-US Master Ship Repair Agreement, which allows US naval vessels to receive maintenance and repairs at trusted Indian shipyards. The move reflects strengthening operational readiness, deepening defence industrial cooperation, and demonstrates India's growing role as a regional maritime logistics and sustainment hub.

The bilateral defence partnership expanded through agreements covering missile procurement, joint manufacturing and maintenance of military equipment. On August 28, India and the US signed an agreement for the purchase of Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems.

Two days later, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the Javelin Joint Venture, comprising Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, signed a memorandum of understanding to explore co-production of the missiles in India. The proposed arrangement aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and deepen defence industrial cooperation between the two countries, according to the November fact sheet.