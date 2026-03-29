ETV Bharat / international

JFK’s Grandson Says US President Trump Poached Young Voters As Democratic Party Fumbled

Washington: Democratic leader Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former US President John F Kennedy, said his party has “consistently fumbled” in winning over young voters, who have been influenced by Donald Trump.

Schlossberg, the Democratic Congressional candidate from Manhattan’s 12th District, credited US President Trump for “getting people fired up about politics” and embracing modernity the way Democrats used to in their heydays.

Speaking at Fortune’s CEO Initiative dinner earlier this month, Schlossberg said he doesn’t believe the Democratic party lost its way on policy so much as it lost the plot on storytelling and cultural relevance.

“The Republican Party has embraced modernity in a way that the Democratic Party used to own. Whether it’s space, whether it’s the AI race, crypto, or investing in new technologies, the Democratic Party has been way anti-everything, and anti-business in particular. Anti-modernity. Trump has flipped the script,” the 33-year-old Congressional aspirant told Fortune.

Schlossberg’s mother, Caroline Kennedy, was ambassador to Japan in President Barack Obama’s administration and ambassador to Australia in President Joe Biden’s administration. Caroline is President Kennedy’s daughter.

Schlossberg, who holds degrees from Yale Law and Harvard Business School, is also popular as a progressive content creator. He was part of Joe Biden’s aborted 2024 Presidential re-election campaign, making social media videos.