ETV Bharat / international

JFIIDS Urges US Congress, USCIS To Halt Visa Restrictions For Students, Exchange Visitors

Washington: An Indian diaspora advocacy group on Monday urged US Congress and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to halt the implementation of the new four-year cap on visa restrictions for students and exchange visitors.

“This is a self‑inflicted wound on US competitiveness,” said Khanderao Kand, chief of Policy and Strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS).

The statement comes days after the US tightened the rules governing visas for foreign students, exchange visitors and journalists, ending the old regime that allowed them to stay in the country indefinitely without government oversight.

“A four‑year cap misaligns with how modern degrees actually work – median time to a bachelor’s is about 52 months and to a PhD about 5.7 years – while USCIS is already sitting on more than 11 million cases with roughly year‑long processing times. Students will be forced out mid‑program or mid‑research, labs will lose critical talent, and America will hand its innovation pipeline to competitors,” Kand said.

The FIIDS urged the administration to delay implementation, protect students, and safeguard US research and innovation. “If the goal is integrity, do it without blowing up degree pathways that power American labs and startups,” Kand said.