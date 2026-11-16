ETV Bharat / international

Jensen Huang Discusses Possible Return As Nvidia CEO As Allies Rally Support

FILE - Jensen Huang, president and CEO of Nvidia, waits for a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of Coherent's manufacturing facility to begin on June 16, 2026, in Sherman, Texas. ( AP )

California: Amid controversy surrounding his alleged relationships within and outside the company, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly discussed the possibility of returning to lead the multi-trillion-dollar chipmaker with close associates, according to the Financial Times.

This comes as influential Silicon Valley executives mobilise support for Huang's reinstatement following his resignation. According to the Financial Times, citing multiple people familiar with the matter, Huang has discussed a potential comeback with confidantes even as Nvidia's board conducts an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his departure.

An ally of Huang told the Financial Times that efforts were underway to build a network of influential technology executives to lobby for his return, including seeking support even from the White House."Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," the Financial Times quoted the ally as saying, adding that the campaign had Huang's support.

The push to bring back the former Nvidia CEO has gained momentum, with several prominent technology executives publicly supporting a campaign calling on the company's board to reinstate him. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney are among those backing an open letter demanding that the board "Bring Jensen Back".

In a post on X where he was replying to a user, Musk said, "A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too." According to the Financial Times, Huang also continues to enjoy considerable support among Nvidia employees, several of whom have publicly called for his return and signed the open letter.

The latest developments come as Nvidia's board explores potential successors, with Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas emerging as one of the names under consideration, as per an earlier Financial Times report.

Haas, who has led the SoftBank-backed British chipmaker since 2022, previously worked at Nvidia for around seven years more than a decade ago and is understood to maintain professional relationships with Huang and several members of the company's board.