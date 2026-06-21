ETV Bharat / international

JD Vance Says Field Marshal Asif Munir Is His Favourite Pakistani, Favourite Indian Is His Wife

US Vice President JD Vance delivers an opening statement ahead of the start of a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex near Lake Lucerne, Switzerland ( AFP )

Burgenstock: US Vice President James David Vance on Sunday said his two favourite Indian and Pakistani people are his wife Usha Vance and Pakistan's Fielf Marshal Asim Munir.

Speaking in the negotiation room at a luxury resort overlooking Lake Luceren in Switzerland's Burgenstock, Vance heaped praise on Munir."I will say that since Field Marshal Munir welcomed us with the Prime Minister in Islamabad, I have joked that I have two very, very important people in my life - an Indian and a Pakistani. The Indian is my wife, and the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir," he said.

Vance revealed that in the last three months, he has talked to Munir more than anybody else. "I would not be here without his (Munir's) statesmanship. He is, of course, a great military leader, but I think he's shown himself to be a great diplomat. And, of course, he's an amazing leader."

The US Vice President said Washington is glad to have found a diplomatic solution in the months-long US-Iran conflict, referring to the interim deal signed electronically earlier this week. He said it was left to be seen how much the US and Iran can accomplish from this point.