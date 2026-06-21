JD Vance Says Field Marshal Asif Munir Is His Favourite Pakistani, Favourite Indian Is His Wife
The US Vice President revealed that in the last three months, he has talked to Munir more than anybody else.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Burgenstock: US Vice President James David Vance on Sunday said his two favourite Indian and Pakistani people are his wife Usha Vance and Pakistan's Fielf Marshal Asim Munir.
Speaking in the negotiation room at a luxury resort overlooking Lake Luceren in Switzerland's Burgenstock, Vance heaped praise on Munir."I will say that since Field Marshal Munir welcomed us with the Prime Minister in Islamabad, I have joked that I have two very, very important people in my life - an Indian and a Pakistani. The Indian is my wife, and the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir," he said.
Vance revealed that in the last three months, he has talked to Munir more than anybody else. "I would not be here without his (Munir's) statesmanship. He is, of course, a great military leader, but I think he's shown himself to be a great diplomat. And, of course, he's an amazing leader."
The US Vice President said Washington is glad to have found a diplomatic solution in the months-long US-Iran conflict, referring to the interim deal signed electronically earlier this week. He said it was left to be seen how much the US and Iran can accomplish from this point.
Vance said he hopes Washington and Tehran can reset their relationship. Yet, as the meeting was happening, US President Donald Trump threatened in an online post to strike Iran if it did not "immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble".
On the other hand, Vance said, "This is a historic meeting," Vance said in the negotiation room, set up with for the US team on one side and for the Iranian delegation on the other. The question before us now is how much more can we accomplish together? "Can we turn over a new leaf? Can we change relations in the Middle East permanently? Or do we go back to doing things the old way, which is not our preference, but it's certainly very much something that can happen," he said.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf were leading the talks for Tehran. The discussions are being mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.
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