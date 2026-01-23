ETV Bharat / international

Japan's Takaichi Dissolves Parliament After Only 3 Months In Office, Setting Up Snap Election

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives at her office in Tokyo on Friday. ( AP )

Tokyo: Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dissolved the lower house of Parliament on Friday, paving the way for a Feb. 8 snap election.

The move is an attempt to capitalize on her popularity to help governing party regain ground after major losses in recent years, but will delay a vote on a budget that aims at boosting a struggling economy and addressing soaring prices.

Elected in October as Japan's first female leader, Takaichi has been in office only three months, but she has seen strong approval ratings of about 70%.

Takaichi is also seeing rising animosity with China since she made pro-Taiwan remarks. And U.S. President Donald Trump wants her to spend more on weapons as Washington and Beijing pursue military superiority in the region.

The dissolution of the 465-member lower house paves the way for a 12-day campaign that officially starts Tuesday.

Takaichi hopes to win majorities

Takaichi's plan for an early election aims to capitalize on her popularity to expand a governing majority in the lower house, the more powerful of Japan's two-chamber Parliament.

The scandal-tainted LDP and its coalition have a slim majority in the more powerful lower house after an election loss in 2024. The coalition does not have a majority in the upper house and relies on winning votes from opposition members to pass its agenda.