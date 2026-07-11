ETV Bharat / international

Japan's Space Agency Conducts First Test Flight For Experimental Reusable Rocket

The Reusable Vehicle eXperiment, known as RV-X, is seen in a test launch at the Noshiro Rocket Testing Center of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency in Noshiro, northern Japan, Saturday, July 11, 2026. ( AP )

Tokyo: Japan's experimental reusable rocket took off and safely landed in a first test flight Saturday as the country seeks to achieve the technology key to cut launch costs and compete in the global space market dominated by SpaceX.

The RV-X rocket lifted off, hovered and moved horizontally before landing during its less than one-minute flight at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Noshiro Testing Centre in northeastern Japan, which was livestreamed by the NVS, a group of space fans.

The rocket flew as planned, rising 11 meters (36 feet) and moving horizontally 16 meters (52 feet) while keeping its upright position before landing, Takashi Ito, JAXA's reusable rocket project manager, said in an online briefing from the test centre.

Japan seeks to catch up with the technology Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been using for several years to cut the launch costs of delivering payloads into space. Saturday’s flight is a step forward for Japan in achieving the technology needed to develop a lower-cost successor to the country’s current mainstay, the single-use H3 series.