Japan Resumes Seafood Exports To China 2 Years After Fukushima Wastewater Release

FILE - In this March 23, 2011 file photo, various types of fish are sold at a shop near the Tsukiji Fish Market, one of the world's largest fish markets, in Tokyo, after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami crippled a nuclear facility, 140 miles (220 kilometers) north of Tokyo, seeping radiation into the soil and seawater nearby. ( AP )

Tokyo: Japan announced Friday that its seafood exports have resumed for the first time since China imposed a ban over the discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant more than two years ago.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters that 6 metric tons (6.6 tons) of scallops harvested in Hokkaido were shipped to China on Wednesday, the first shipment to that country since Beijing banned all Japanese seafood in August 2023.

Beijing announced in June that it would ease the ban and prepare for the resumption of imports, following repeated negotiations between the two sides. The wastewater discharges from the Fukushima Daiichi plant — debated for years at home over concern about the reputational damage to the region and its local produce — had also become a major political issue between Japan and its neighbors, including China and South Korea.

The ban was a major blow to Japan's seafood industry, especially scallop and sea cucumber exports. China was the biggest overseas market for Japanese seafood.

“The government takes the development as a positive move,” Kihara said as he called on China to continue to re-register pending applications for Japanese seafood exporters.