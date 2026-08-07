Japan Plans To Deploy F-2 Fighter Deployment To India Amid Expanding Defence Ties
Tokyo’s proposed fighter deployment reflects India’s growing role in Japan’s Indo-Pacific strategy.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Japan’s reported plan to deploy Air Self-Defence Force (ASDF) F-2 fighter jets to India for the first time would mark a significant milestone in the rapidly expanding defence partnership between the two countries.
Citing sources in the Japanese Defence Ministry, The Asahi Shimbun news website reported that the government plans to dispatch the F-2 fighter jets to India for the first time to participate in a joint exercise.
Citing one source, the report stated that the objective of deploying the F-2 fighter jets in India is to “serve as a check on China”.
According to the report, the issue will come up for discussion when Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visits India in mid-August.
Coming amid growing concerns over China’s increasingly assertive military posture across the Indo-Pacific, the proposed exercise reflects a broader strategic convergence between New Delhi and Tokyo as they deepen operational cooperation, strengthen defence industrial collaboration and seek to uphold a stable regional balance of power.
Still, the expanding defence relationship between Japan and India is being closely tracked by China.
Japan’s planned dispatch of the F-2 fighter jets has already attracted commentary from China.
According to a report in the Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times, Liu Zongyi, Director of the Centre for South Asia Studies at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, said that Tokyo is seeking to shed postwar constraints, expand arms exports and become a “normal” military power, while New Delhi wants Japanese technology to modernise its forces and bolster its global standing.
“The partnership is driven less by shared conviction than by mutual utility: each sees the other as a tool to advance its own strategic ambitions,” Liu was quoted as saying.
The reported decision to send the fighter jets comes close on the heels of New Delhi and Tokyo reaching a broad agreement on exporting the UNICORN communications antenna, which is installed on Maritime SDF Mogami-class frigates, to India.
The agreement was reached during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s visit to India last month.
Coming at a time when China has become increasingly assertive along both the India-China border and in the East and South China Seas, the planned deployment of the F-2 fighter jets carries considerable geopolitical significance.
Over the past decade, India and Japan have transformed their relationship into one of Asia's most important strategic partnerships.
The partnership has evolved through several milestones. The two sides elevated their relationship to that of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014. Both sides signed the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) in 2020. The two countries also established the 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers’ Dialogue.
Although India and Japan held their first fighter jet exercise in Japan in 2023, deploying Japanese combat aircraft to Indian territory is symbolically and militarily significant. It demonstrates greater political trust, higher levels of interoperability, willingness to operate farther from Japan, and confidence in India’s military infrastructure.
Japan has undergone a dramatic change in defence policy over the past five years following China’s military expansion, North Korean missile tests, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Tokyo has adopted a far more proactive security strategy.
Recent developments include record defence budgets, acquisition of long-range counter-strike missiles, revised National Security Strategy, relaxation of defence export rules, and expansion of overseas military partnerships.
The planned India deployment of the F-2 fighter jets fits squarely within this broader transformation.
Perhaps the most significant aspect of The Asahi Shimbun report is the explicit acknowledgement that the deployment is intended to “serve as a check on China”. Japanese officials rarely describe military deployments in such direct strategic terms.
Although India and Japan confront China in different theatres, both countries face pressure from Beijing.
India faces unresolved boundary disputes, military standoffs along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), PLA infrastructure development in Tibet, and expanding Chinese influence in South Asia and the Indian Ocean.
Japan confronts regular Chinese incursions near the Senkaku Islands, Chinese air activity around Okinawa, growing concerns over Taiwan, and expanding PLA Navy operations in the western Pacific.
This has created a natural convergence of strategic interests.
India and Japan have emerged as two of the principal architects of the vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), a concept that has become the cornerstone of their strategic partnership over the past decade.
Japan formally unveiled its Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy in 2016 under then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The concept emphasised freedom of navigation and overflight, respect for international law, rule of law, free trade, high-quality infrastructure, maritime security, and connectivity between Asia and Africa.
India articulated a largely complementary vision through its Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) announced at the East Asia Summit in 2019. The IPOI focuses on maritime security, maritime ecology, disaster risk reduction, science and technology cooperation, trade connectivity, capacity building, and resource sharing.
Both initiatives are widely regarded as complementary rather than competing frameworks.
According to The Asahi Shimbun report, another issue that is likely to come up when Koizumi meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in India this month is joint development of defence-purpose drones equipped with artificial intelligence. This indicates that bilateral cooperation is moving beyond buyer-seller arrangements.
Joint research and development offer technology sharing, industrial collaboration, supply-chain diversification, and reduced dependence on traditional suppliers.
In the context of The Asahi Shimbun report, C Uday Bhaskar, strategic affairs expert and the Director of the New Delhi-based Society for Policy Studies think tank, said that Japan-India military cooperation by way of joint exercises will increase interoperability and both air forces would benefit at the tactical level.
“Specific to the Indo-Pacific, both nations are part of the Quad grouping and the foreign ministers met when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in India earlier this year,” Bhaskar told ETV Bharat.
“The Quad is rhetorically committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific but how this will translate into operational implementation remains opaque.”
He said that China is a security challenge for both nations, and that is a given.
“But they have to do a deft balancing act in engaging with Beijing, given the larger geopolitical and geoeconomic context,” Bhaskar said.
“For example, New Delhi will host the BRICS Summit in mid-September. So, it is unlikely to voice any strong statements about China.”
At the same time, he said that, against that backdrop, joint exercises between India and Japan are part signalling to China and part insurance to hone relevant military skills.
According to Abhinav Pandya, founder, director and CEO of the Udaipur-based Usanas Foundation think tank, Japan’s planned deployment of F-2 fighter jets in India comes at a critical time.
“This is the time when India is faced with adversaries on all sides,” Pandya said.
“Firstly, Pakistan, India’s arch-rival, is great friends with China, and also with the Americans. And in India’s northeast, that is in Bangladesh and Myanmar, all the anti-India forces are converging, such as the Chinese, Americans and also Turkey. Besides that, Bangladesh is becoming a hotspot of radical Islamists. So, in this context, India needs to focus on its defences, and it needs foreign partners.”
He said that Japan is a very crucial and valuable friend, particularly if India has to counter the Chinese.
“Secondly, the India-Japan defence collaboration becomes very crucial in the wake of the declining American interest in the Indo-Pacific and the Quad,” Pandya said.
“We have seen that, lately, the Americans prefer to deal with China on bilateral terms and their interest in the whole idea of Quad has declined. But China continues to be India’s prime adversary. So, India has to fend for itself and find friends and allies with whom it can counter the Chinese.”
He further explained that, likewise, for Japan also, China is one of the prime adversaries, “more like an existential threat”.
“So, Japan also needs a partner, an ally, which has the same understanding as far as the Chinese threat is concerned,” he continued.
“I mean, they both have to be on the same page. So, India and Japan are on the same page as regards the seriousness of the Chinese threat. That’s why India-Japan collaboration is very important.”