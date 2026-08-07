ETV Bharat / international

Japan Plans To Deploy F-2 Fighter Deployment To India Amid Expanding Defence Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the PM's official residence on July 2. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Japan’s reported plan to deploy Air Self-Defence Force (ASDF) F-2 fighter jets to India for the first time would mark a significant milestone in the rapidly expanding defence partnership between the two countries.

Citing sources in the Japanese Defence Ministry, The Asahi Shimbun news website reported that the government plans to dispatch the F-2 fighter jets to India for the first time to participate in a joint exercise.

Citing one source, the report stated that the objective of deploying the F-2 fighter jets in India is to “serve as a check on China”.

According to the report, the issue will come up for discussion when Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visits India in mid-August.

Coming amid growing concerns over China’s increasingly assertive military posture across the Indo-Pacific, the proposed exercise reflects a broader strategic convergence between New Delhi and Tokyo as they deepen operational cooperation, strengthen defence industrial collaboration and seek to uphold a stable regional balance of power.

Still, the expanding defence relationship between Japan and India is being closely tracked by China.

Japan’s planned dispatch of the F-2 fighter jets has already attracted commentary from China.

According to a report in the Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times, Liu Zongyi, Director of the Centre for South Asia Studies at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, said that Tokyo is seeking to shed postwar constraints, expand arms exports and become a “normal” military power, while New Delhi wants Japanese technology to modernise its forces and bolster its global standing.

“The partnership is driven less by shared conviction than by mutual utility: each sees the other as a tool to advance its own strategic ambitions,” Liu was quoted as saying.

The reported decision to send the fighter jets comes close on the heels of New Delhi and Tokyo reaching a broad agreement on exporting the UNICORN communications antenna, which is installed on Maritime SDF Mogami-class frigates, to India.

The agreement was reached during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s visit to India last month.

Coming at a time when China has become increasingly assertive along both the India-China border and in the East and South China Seas, the planned deployment of the F-2 fighter jets carries considerable geopolitical significance.

Over the past decade, India and Japan have transformed their relationship into one of Asia's most important strategic partnerships.

The partnership has evolved through several milestones. The two sides elevated their relationship to that of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014. Both sides signed the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) in 2020. The two countries also established the 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers’ Dialogue.

Although India and Japan held their first fighter jet exercise in Japan in 2023, deploying Japanese combat aircraft to Indian territory is symbolically and militarily significant. It demonstrates greater political trust, higher levels of interoperability, willingness to operate farther from Japan, and confidence in India’s military infrastructure.

Japan has undergone a dramatic change in defence policy over the past five years following China’s military expansion, North Korean missile tests, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Tokyo has adopted a far more proactive security strategy.

Recent developments include record defence budgets, acquisition of long-range counter-strike missiles, revised National Security Strategy, relaxation of defence export rules, and expansion of overseas military partnerships.

The planned India deployment of the F-2 fighter jets fits squarely within this broader transformation.

Perhaps the most significant aspect of The Asahi Shimbun report is the explicit acknowledgement that the deployment is intended to “serve as a check on China”. Japanese officials rarely describe military deployments in such direct strategic terms.

Although India and Japan confront China in different theatres, both countries face pressure from Beijing.

India faces unresolved boundary disputes, military standoffs along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), PLA infrastructure development in Tibet, and expanding Chinese influence in South Asia and the Indian Ocean.

Japan confronts regular Chinese incursions near the Senkaku Islands, Chinese air activity around Okinawa, growing concerns over Taiwan, and expanding PLA Navy operations in the western Pacific.

This has created a natural convergence of strategic interests.