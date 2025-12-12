ETV Bharat / international

Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After Magnitude 6.7 Quake

Tokyo: A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of northern Japan on Friday, the weather office said, days after an even larger tremor shook the region and injured at least 50.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) upgraded Friday's quake to magnitude 6.7 and warned that tsunami waves of up to one metre (three feet) could hit the northern Pacific coastline.

In the end, waves of up to 20 centimetres were recorded on the main northern island of Hokkaido and in the Aomori region, the JMA said, before the tsunami advisory was lifted. Broadcaster NHK said there was no obvious change at either of the ports where the waves hit.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also said that the quake measured 6.7 and was 130 kilometres (81 miles) off the city of Kuji in Iwate prefecture on the main island of Honshu.

NHK said that the level of shaking was less than the bigger 7.5 tremor late Monday, which knocked items off shelves, tore apart roads, smashed windows and triggered tsunami waves of up to 70 centimetres.

In the wake of that quake, an evacuation order was issued Thursday for residents living near a damaged 70-meter-high steel tower in Aomori, local media said, with authorities citing the risk of collapse.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said Friday there were no immediate signs of abnormalities at the region's nuclear facilities.

Following Monday's tremor, the JMA published a rare special advisory warning that another quake of similar or greater size was possible for another week.

The advisory covered the Sanriku area on the northeastern tip of Japan's main island of Honshu and the northern island of Hokkaido, facing the Pacific.