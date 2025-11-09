ETV Bharat / international

Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory Following 6.7 Magnitude Quake

Tokyo: Japan issued a tsunami advisory Sunday after an offshore 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck a northern Pacific region. The quake struck around 5:03 pm (0803 GMT) in waters off Iwate, prompting the advisory for a possible tsunami up to one metre (three feet) high, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The US Geological Survey measured the quake as magnitude 6.8.

"A tsunami advisory has been issued" for the Iwate coast, the JMA said in a bulletin, warning that waves could approach at any moment. National broadcaster NHK said offshore tsunami waves have been observed, and urged area residents not to go near coastal areas. Live television feeds on Japanese television showed calm seas. The region is haunted by the memory of a massive 9.0-magnitude undersea quake in 2011, which triggered a tsunami that left around 18,500 people dead or missing.