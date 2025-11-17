ETV Bharat / international

Japan's Economy Contracts 0.4% In Third Quarter As Exports Get Hit By US Tariffs

Tokyo: Japan's economy shrank 0.4 per cent in the three months to September, official data showed Monday, as new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government prepares a major stimulus package. The quarter-on-quarter reading for gross domestic product beat market expectations of minus 0.6 per cent but was the first contraction since the first quarter of 2024.

The preliminary, seasonally adjusted figure follows growth of 0.6 per cent -- revised upwards from an earlier reading of plus 0.5 percent -- for the April to June quarter. Takaichi became Japan's first woman prime minister in October and has tasked her government with putting together a new stimulus package.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Sunday that the value would be "well above" 17 trillion yen ($110 billion), local media reported. The cabinet was expected to approve the package on Friday, the reports said. BNP Paribas economist Ryutaro Kono said before the data was released that there was no need to view negative growth in the third quarter as "particularly serious".

"Exports rebounded in September on a monthly basis. Surveys... indicate that the overall business conditions in the export sector have not deteriorated due to the US tariff hikes, and corporate willingness to invest in equipment remains solid," Kono said.

China tensions