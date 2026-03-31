ETV Bharat / international

Japan Deploys Its First Long-Range Missiles

The Type-12 land-to-ship missile launcher is shown at the Camp Kengun in the Kumamoto prefecture, western Japan, on March 17, 2026. ( AP )

Tokyo: Japan's first long-range missile was deployed at a southwestern army camp, officials said Tuesday, as the country pushes to bolster its offensive capabilities. The upgraded Type-12 land-to-ship missiles, developed and produced by Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, became operational at Camp Kengun in Kumamoto prefecture.

“As Japan faces the most severe and complex security environment in the postwar era ... it is an extremely important capability to strengthen Japan’s deterrence and responsiveness,” Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters. “It demonstrates Japan's firm determination and capability to defend itself.”

The upgraded Type-12 missile has a range of about 1,000 kilometres (620 miles), a significant extension from the 200-kilometre (125-mile) range of the original that would allow it to reach mainland China.

The deployment of the long-range missile gives Japan a “standoff” capability, meaning it can strike enemy missile bases from afar, marking a break from the self-defence-only policy the country long followed under its pacifist constitution.

Residents opposing the deployment near the residential area staged protests outside the Kengun camp, saying it would escalate tension and increase risks the area could be targeted by potential enemies.

Japan rolls out more weapons systems to protect southwestern islands

Also on Tuesday, a hypersonic glide vehicle, a new weapons system designed for island defence, was deployed to Camp Fuji in the Shizuoka prefecture, west of Tokyo. Additional deployment of the upgraded Type-12 missiles and HGVs at other locations in Japan, including Hokkaido in the north and Miyazaki in the south, is planned by March 2028.