ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Urges Commonwealth Partners To ‘De-Risk and Diversify'

In this image posted on Nov. 5, 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the gathering during the Commonwealth Heads of Government and Business Leaders Breakfast Meeting, at the retreat, in Antigua and Barbuda ( @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo )

St. John's: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has urged Commonwealth partners to "de-risk and diversify", emphasising the need to enhance local distribution among member nations.

Jaishankar arrived in St. John's on Tuesday to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

"Commonwealth partners also need to de-risk and diversify. This requires shorter and trusted supply chains," Jaishankar posted on social media after attending the Commonwealth heads of government and business leaders' breakfast meeting on Wednesday.

Jaishankar said Commonwealth partners need to make more efforts to enhance local distribution, adding that more connectivity corridors are good for business.

"Promote training and capacity building as it gives more options for partners," he said. EAM said that the Indian business community spread across the world is an asset for the Commonwealth.

Speaking about the significance of digital public infrastructure for good governance, Jaishankar said, "Digital is a game changer as it promotes efficiency, good governance and growth."