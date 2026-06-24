Jaishankar, South Korean FM Discuss Deepening Strategic Partnership In Seoul
EAM Jaishankar emphasised that as foreign ministers, it was their responsibility to take the relationship forward and build a more forward-looking, contemporary partnership.
By PTI
Published : June 24, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Seoul: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun, focusing on bilateral cooperation and the rapidly changing global situation, the leaders said.
Jaishankar is currently in South Korea on a two-day visit - the second leg of an ongoing foreign tour - after having visited Mongolia. "It is a great pleasure to be back in Seoul and to meet you and your team today for our discussions," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks, noting that the meeting was timely, given the state of the world and the importance of the bilateral relationship.
Pleased to meet @FMChoHyun of RoK in Seoul today.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 24, 2026
Our discussions followed upon the outcomes of recent visit of President @Jaemyung_Lee to India.
We reviewed our cooperation across political, shipbuilding, trade, investments, defence, technology, clean energy, culture and P2P… pic.twitter.com/A4ZeAOj8Hz
The talks focused on follow-up measures in the key areas of trade, investment and finance, agreed during South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's state visit to India in April. Jaishankar emphasised that as foreign ministers, it was their responsibility to take the relationship forward and build a more forward-looking, contemporary partnership.
"The potential of our relationship remains to be realised, and from our side, there is a full commitment that we would strive to do that," Jaishankar said, acknowledging Cho's personal commitment to strengthening ties.
After the meeting, he posted on X: "We reviewed our cooperation across political, shipbuilding, trade, investments, defence, technology, clean energy, culture and people-to-people domains." Jaishankar also said the two of them discussed opportunities in areas like startups, fintech and multilateral forums, and exchanged views on developments in their respective regions and around the world.
오늘 수브라마냠 자이샨카르(Subrahmanyam Jaishankar) 인도 외교장관과 오찬까지 이어지는 약 3시간 동안의 긴 회담을 가졌습니다.— 조현 외교부 장관 FM Cho Hyun (@FMChoHyun) June 24, 2026
지난 4월 이재명 대통령의 인도 국빈 방문으로 한국과 인도는 양국 관계를 새로운 차원으로 도약시킬 전기를 맞이했습니다. 자이샨카르 장관과 저는 지난 4월… https://t.co/gJFZAFuBhm
The discussions, held in Seoul, continued through lunch and went on for around three hours. Cho said President Lee's visit to India in April marked a turning point for elevating Korea-India relations to a new dimension.
"We welcome swift follow-up progress in areas such as trade, investment and finance and discussed how to build on these achievements," he said in a post on X after the meeting. Cho highlighted India's hosting of "Korea Week" this week, and how it fulfilled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to directly address challenges faced by Korean businesses in India.
"I am grateful for India's strong support, and Korea will soon host a similar dialogue for Indian companies in Korea," he said. The two foreign ministers also had an in-depth discussion on the rapidly changing global landscape and agreed to maintain close communication in responding to economic implications stemming from developments in West Asia, said Cho.
Jaishankar and Cho are scheduled to meet again on Thursday at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, where the former will deliver the keynote speech.
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