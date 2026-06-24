ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar, South Korean FM Discuss Deepening Strategic Partnership In Seoul

Seoul: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun, focusing on bilateral cooperation and the rapidly changing global situation, the leaders said.

Jaishankar is currently in South Korea on a two-day visit - the second leg of an ongoing foreign tour - after having visited Mongolia. "It is a great pleasure to be back in Seoul and to meet you and your team today for our discussions," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks, noting that the meeting was timely, given the state of the world and the importance of the bilateral relationship.

The talks focused on follow-up measures in the key areas of trade, investment and finance, agreed during South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's state visit to India in April. Jaishankar emphasised that as foreign ministers, it was their responsibility to take the relationship forward and build a more forward-looking, contemporary partnership.

"The potential of our relationship remains to be realised, and from our side, there is a full commitment that we would strive to do that," Jaishankar said, acknowledging Cho's personal commitment to strengthening ties.