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Jaishankar Shares India's Concerns On 'Sanctioning Russia And Iran Act' With Rubio

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar exchanges a handshake with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, in New York, US, on Sept. 23, 2026. ( PTI )

New York: India and the US on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations and New Delhi's concerns regarding the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Jaishankar, who arrived in New York City on Sunday, is leading the Indian delegation for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

"Good to meet @SecRubio of the US #UNHighLevelWeek. Reiterated India’s interests and concerns about SRIA (Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act). Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

US President Donald Trump signed into law the “Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026” last week, which authorises him to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India.