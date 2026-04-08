Jaishankar–Rahman Meeting Signals Pragmatic Reset In India-Bangladesh Ties After Diplomatic Chill
India and Bangladesh move from guarded distance to structured dialogue after ties cooled during the Yunus-led interim government following Sheikh Hasina’s removal.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
New Delhi: A brief social media post by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after meeting Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman here Wednesday may appear routine, but in diplomatic terms it signals something far more significant – the first visible political thaw between New Delhi and Dhaka after months of unease.
“Pleased to host FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh and his delegation this afternoon,” Jaishankar posted on his X handle after the meeting. “We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Agreed to remain in close touch.”
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar reiterated India’s desire to engage constructively with the new government in Bangladesh under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and further strengthen bilateral ties.
“The two sides agreed to explore proposals for deepening the partnership through the relevant bilateral mechanisms,” the statement reads. “Follow-on official meetings are expected to take place at an early date. Further, both sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Following the meeting at Hyderabad House, Rahman also held a private meeting with Jaishankar. According to a report in Bangladesh news website Prothom Alo, diplomatic sources in Dhaka indicated that the foreign ministers of the neighbouring countries discussed bilateral issues as well as regional topics.
Pleased to host FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh and his delegation this afternoon.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 8, 2026
We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments.
Agreed to remain in close touch.@BDMOFA
🇮🇳 🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/qAf87w2cvr
“Humaiun Kabir, the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs, was also present at the meeting with Jaishankar. He accompanied the Foreign Minister on the trip to Delhi,” the report stated. The agreement to “remain in close touch” suggests that both sides are now attempting to rebuild structured engagement after ties had virtually frozen during the interim government in Bangladesh led by Muhammad Yunus following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.
The freeze in ties was not marked by open hostility but by an unmistakable slowing of political engagement and growing unease on both sides. During the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, Dhaka recalibrated its foreign policy posture, occasionally signalling discomfort with what it perceived as India’s proximity to the previous government of Sheikh Hasina.
New Delhi, in turn, adopted a cautious approach, limiting high-level outreach while watching developments in Bangladesh’s internal political landscape. Routine mechanisms of cooperation in trade, connectivity, visas, border management and energy continued at a technical level, but the political momentum that had defined bilateral ties for over a decade was largely absent.
For over a decade, under Prime Minister Hasina’s leadership, India and Bangladesh developed close and cooperative ties across strategic, economic, and connectivity domains. India was Bangladesh’s largest trading partner in Asia, and cooperation spanned infrastructure, security, and connectivity initiatives.
In August 2024, mass protests in Bangladesh led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina and the installation of an interim government led by Yunus. This was a dramatic shift from a long-standing political status quo.
During Yunus’s tenure, ties with India deteriorated significantly. Dhaka criticised India’s support for Hasina and its perceived influence in Bangladesh’s internal affairs. Rhetoric from Dhaka at times challenged India’s strategic position in the region and sought closer ties with China. India responded by tightening visa services and recalibrating diplomatic engagement. The lack of engagement at high political levels and mutual suspicions meant that traditional channels of cooperation were effectively on hold.
Against this backdrop, Wednesday’s meeting between Jaishankar and Rahman assumes importance as the first visible effort to restore that political momentum. By agreeing to “remain in close touch” and discussing the “various facets” of the relationship, both sides appear to be signalling a shift from guarded distance to pragmatic engagement.
Rather than attempting to recreate the exact warmth of the past, the current effort seems aimed at stabilising ties through regular dialogue, rebuilding confidence, and reopening space for cooperation in areas where mutual interests remain strong despite the political turbulence of the past year.
On Tuesday, soon after his arrival in New Delhi, Rahman held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. According to a report in The Business Standard news website of Bangladesh, ahead of Rahman’s visit to India, Kabir emphasised the need to strengthen people-to-people ties with India beyond one-person-driven engagement, saying Bangladesh wants to develop a new relationship with India, ending Hasina-era type relations with the neighbouring country.
“It’s a new relationship between Bangladesh and India,” Kabir told the media following a meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma. “There is nothing like Hasina's Awami League in Bangladesh now.”
According to a post by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry on its X handle, during the meeting between Prime Minister Rahman and Verma, bilateral issues of mutual interest, including trade, connectivity, technology, energy, socio-economic development, women’s empowerment and cultural cooperation, were discussed.
If one has to go by the External Affairs Ministry’s statement on Wednesday, engagement between ministers and officials at senior levels will help restore predictable diplomatic communication - a prerequisite for managing disagreements and cooperation.
India and Bangladesh had a substantial trade relationship before the freeze. Reopening robust trade links – including addressing export restrictions and visa issues – will benefit both economies. Visa services and cross-border connectivity were curtailed in recent years. These are likely to be early areas of focus in resetting ties.
Addressing peripheral irritants like border civilian deaths and enhanced security cooperation will be on the agenda as trust is rebuilt. Negotiations around long-standing issues such as sharing of Teesta and Ganga waters and energy cooperation are expected to figure in in upcoming discussions between officials of the two sides.
Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, said the meeting between Jaishankar and Rahman was a good one and “hopefully this interaction will continue”.
“I believe issues like visas, energy cooperation, supply of petrochemicals, border management and revival of connectivity issues must have been flagged,” Chakravarty told ETV Bharat. “Revival of Indian development projects in Bangladesh is also very important,” he said.
Echoing Chakravarty’s views, Prabir De, Professor at the New Delhi-based Research and Information System for Developing Nations (RIS) think tank and an expert on the economy and politics of Bangladesh, said that Wednesday’s meeting between Jaishankar and Rahman was very positive and the momentum should continue.
“Rahman also held meetings with Doval and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri,” De said. “When the External Affairs Ministry said that the two sides exchanged views on global issues, it must have meant energy cooperation in the light of the Iran crisis. India has agreed to supply diesel to Bangladesh.”
He said that another issue that should have cropped up is security in Assam and West Bengal with assembly elections coming up in these two states. “The issue of allowing Delhi international airport as a transit point for export of garments made in Bangladesh should have been discussed,” De said. “This facility had been stopped during the tenure of the interim government in Bangladesh.”
In essence, Jaishankar’s remarks and the Bangladesh Foreign Minister’s visit signify a pragmatic thawing of relations after a period marked by political distrust and diplomatic stagnation. This reset does not imply a return to the exact contours of the India-Bangladesh relationship under Hasina, but it does reflect a shared interest in stabilising one of South Asia’s most important bilateral relationships and anchoring it in mutual respect and practical cooperation.
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