ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar–Rahman Meeting Signals Pragmatic Reset In India-Bangladesh Ties After Diplomatic Chill

New Delhi: A brief social media post by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after meeting Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman here Wednesday may appear routine, but in diplomatic terms it signals something far more significant – the first visible political thaw between New Delhi and Dhaka after months of unease.

“Pleased to host FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh and his delegation this afternoon,” Jaishankar posted on his X handle after the meeting. “We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Agreed to remain in close touch.”

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar reiterated India’s desire to engage constructively with the new government in Bangladesh under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and further strengthen bilateral ties.

“The two sides agreed to explore proposals for deepening the partnership through the relevant bilateral mechanisms,” the statement reads. “Follow-on official meetings are expected to take place at an early date. Further, both sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Following the meeting at Hyderabad House, Rahman also held a private meeting with Jaishankar. According to a report in Bangladesh news website Prothom Alo, diplomatic sources in Dhaka indicated that the foreign ministers of the neighbouring countries discussed bilateral issues as well as regional topics.

“Humaiun Kabir, the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs, was also present at the meeting with Jaishankar. He accompanied the Foreign Minister on the trip to Delhi,” the report stated. The agreement to “remain in close touch” suggests that both sides are now attempting to rebuild structured engagement after ties had virtually frozen during the interim government in Bangladesh led by Muhammad Yunus following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

The freeze in ties was not marked by open hostility but by an unmistakable slowing of political engagement and growing unease on both sides. During the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, Dhaka recalibrated its foreign policy posture, occasionally signalling discomfort with what it perceived as India’s proximity to the previous government of Sheikh Hasina.

New Delhi, in turn, adopted a cautious approach, limiting high-level outreach while watching developments in Bangladesh’s internal political landscape. Routine mechanisms of cooperation in trade, connectivity, visas, border management and energy continued at a technical level, but the political momentum that had defined bilateral ties for over a decade was largely absent.

For over a decade, under Prime Minister Hasina’s leadership, India and Bangladesh developed close and cooperative ties across strategic, economic, and connectivity domains. India was Bangladesh’s largest trading partner in Asia, and cooperation spanned infrastructure, security, and connectivity initiatives.

In August 2024, mass protests in Bangladesh led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina and the installation of an interim government led by Yunus. This was a dramatic shift from a long-standing political status quo.

During Yunus’s tenure, ties with India deteriorated significantly. Dhaka criticised India’s support for Hasina and its perceived influence in Bangladesh’s internal affairs. Rhetoric from Dhaka at times challenged India’s strategic position in the region and sought closer ties with China. India responded by tightening visa services and recalibrating diplomatic engagement. The lack of engagement at high political levels and mutual suspicions meant that traditional channels of cooperation were effectively on hold.

Against this backdrop, Wednesday’s meeting between Jaishankar and Rahman assumes importance as the first visible effort to restore that political momentum. By agreeing to “remain in close touch” and discussing the “various facets” of the relationship, both sides appear to be signalling a shift from guarded distance to pragmatic engagement.